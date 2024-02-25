One surprising supplement that you didn't know can help combat anxiety and improve sleep

In a world that's always buzzing with activity, stress can sneak into our lives. It can make us feel tired and steal our sleep. But there's good news on the horizon. Research points to a special plant called Rhodiola rosea, a name you might not know, that can fight off stress and help us sleep better.

Rhodiola rosea acts as a natural anxiety reliever

Contains certain helpful adaptogen that helps the brain (Image via Unsplash/ Anne Nygard)

Rhodiola rosea, also called roseroot, is this small plant sporting yellow blooms. It's found in great spots like Europe, Asia, and even North America. Many people have tapped into its benefits for ages to boost strength, work harder, and keep fit. Today, scientists are looking into this plant, and their findings are pretty interesting.

Studies show that Rhodiola rosea is something called an adaptogen. An adaptogen is like a tiny helper for your body. It helps you handle stress without causing harm. It makes your body's response to stress better. This means you could feel less tired from stress, think clearer, and even have a happier mood.

One study looked at doctors working night shifts. They often feel very tired and can't think as fast because they're not sleeping like most people. But after taking Rhodiola rosea, they didn't feel as tired, and their brains worked better. Another research study gave Rhodiola rosea to people who felt a lot of stress in their daily lives. After taking it for a bit, these people said they felt less stressed. They slept better, had more energy, and enjoyed life more.

The plant has over 140 different bits that might be helping out. Two parts called rosavins and salidroside are thought to be the most important for making you feel good again. People usually take it as an extract, meaning the helpful parts are pulled out to make a medicine you can take.

How Rhodiola supports sleep and body

Consult your healthcare provider before starting this herb (Image via Unsplash/ Anne Nygard)

But Rhodiola rosea isn't just about stress and sleep. It seems to help with other things too, like making your heart healthy and making you feel the need for intimacy again. It's like a hidden gem that's starting to shine brighter as more people learn about it.

Before you go out to pick up Rhodiola rosea, there's a couple of important things to consider. First off, if you're taking any other medications, it's wise to chat with your doctor before trying this herb. Also, keep in mind that using Rhodiola rosea alone might not address all your issues. Maintaining a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and having a consistent sleep routine are also essential steps for reducing stress and getting better sleep.

You can find Rhodiola rosea in some health food stores or online. Many people around the world already use it. The European Food Safety Authority, an important group that looks at what we eat, says Rhodiola rosea can help with how our mind works.

So, if life's been feeling pretty heavy lately, and you're struggling to catch some shut-eye, Rhodiola rosea could be a game changer for you. A growing number of people are discovering that this basic, yellow-flowered herb can seriously make an impact. It offers a touch of nature that might help us handle the loud, hectic world we're in with a bit more calm and a lot more rest.