One thing increases your chance of death by 170% – 90 minutes a week can reverse it

Do you know about the one thing that increases your chance of death by 170%? Dr. Peter Attia, a physician and longevity expert shares shocking facts on how our lifestyle affects our health.

This interview was conducted by Steven from the popular Youtube channel, The Diary of A CEO. Dr. Attia discusses many mportant health issues, including the consumption of sugar and alcohol, along with hair loss and hormone replacement therapy.

What increases your chances of death?

A sedentary lifestyle can increase the risk of death. (Image via Unsplash/Freestocks)

Dr. Attia provides a longevity toolkit and podcasts for his subscribers who want to achieve a healthier lifestyle. He has also published a book named Outlive - The Science & Art of Longevity. This book discusses the failure of mainstream medicine in treating heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and type 2 diabetes effectively.

In his learning material and in the interview, he mentions that inactivity can increase the chances of death by as much as 170%. Leading a sedentary lifestyle without much work is more lethal than we imagine. The lack of physical activity also causes several lifestyle disorders, including obesity.

People who work from home or sit in a cubicle are more likely to get health issues than people who at least walk or do simple physical activities. Going to a gym or even working out at home counts as healthy physical activity.

What can reduce the chances of death?

Regular physical activity can help you live longer. (Image via Unsplash/Bruce Mars)

Dr. Attia mentions that even as little as 90 minutes of physical activity or exercise can significantly reduce the chances of death. This is the best cost-effective way to care for your health. You can do freehand workouts or even get a gym membership for better guidance and facilities.

If you cannot manage time to exercise, just try to walk when you go to work or in and around your home while doing other activities. Even that would count as a significant effort.

All these small steps can add years to your life and help you age gracefully. Premature aging can also be prevented with a healthier lifestyle.

