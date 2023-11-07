Ozempic causes death of an Australian woman: Report

Earlier this year, the side effects from the use of Ozempic, a popular weight-loss drug, led to the sudden death of an Australian woman. The widely prevalent medicine, which has recently come under fire for its innumerable side effects, is once again the topic of discussion.

Trish Webster, 56, just wanted to shed a few kilograms to fit into a dress for her daughter's wedding. To achieve her goal, she put herself on two prescription weight-loss injections, namely, Ozempic and Saxenda. She had already lost a couple of pounds (34 pounds, to be approximate) over a span of five months. However, she was keen on losing a few more.

Per WION, being on the drug for a considerable period of time had some adverse effects on Trish's health. However, the final nail in the coffin was when she lost her life due to it.

According to Trish's husband, he found her unconscious with an unsettling brown liquid overflowing from her mouth. As per medical records, the reason behind her death was a severe gastrointestinal illness.

What is this magic weight loss drug everyone keeps talking about?

Ozempic has yet not been approved by the FDA for weight loss (Image via freepik)

Ozempic is an injection that comprises an active ingredient called semaglutide, which is instrumental in lowering sugar levels in the blood. It does this by facilitating insulin production in the pancreas. Therefore, for conditions such as type 2 diabetes, the drug can be really helpful.

A common side effect of using the drug over a long period of time is weight loss. Therefore, sometimes people also use it as a weight-loss drug. To reap maximum benefits, it must be coupled with a good diet, sufficient physical activity, and a healthy lifestyle. However, it must be noted that the injection is not yet approved for its intended purpose.

Does Ozempic cause any side effects?

Ozempic can cause severe abdominal pain among some (Image via freepik)

Some of the commonly known side effects of prolonged use of the popular drug include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhea, and constipation. Besides this, it can also create some lifelong problems, among others.

Pancreatitis: the popular weight loss drug is capable of causing inflammation in your pancreas. Consult a doctor if you experience prolonged abdominal pain.

Vision issues: problems related to vision following Ozempic use must be brought to the notice of a healthcare professional at the earliest.

Renal failure: people who have pre-existing kidney conditions, are more prone to experience renal failure following contact with the drug.

Gallbladder issues: Gallbladder issues have been reported by a few people who use the drug.

Allergic reactions: some people may develop allergic reactions due to the components of the injection. It is advisable, that you seek medical help at the earliest if such a situation arises.

Despite knowing about its innumerable side effects, people still continue to use Ozempic for weight loss. Although extremely beneficial in dealing with type 2 diabetes, it has not yet been approved for weight loss.

Reports of people being hospitalized and suffering serious consequences from drug use have become very common. Following Trish Webster's death, her husband, Roy, maintains his stance that these drugs were responsible for the tragic outcome. With the news of deaths due to the drug, more research into it is needed.