Pam Oliver Struggles with Health Issues During Match Reporting, Fans Concerned

Veteran NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver, aged 62, stirred concern among her fans during a recent halftime report for the match between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Known for her insightful reporting on NFL sidelines, Oliver's health became a topic of discussion on social media, with fans expressing worry about her well-being.

Pam Oliver's Health

Pam Oliver health (Image via Youtube/The Wall Street Journal)

Pam Oliver in her 2021 interview with Richard Deitsch opened up about her migraines. In her interview, she said:

"Well, I’ve had several [migraines] over the course of the football season. For example, I’ve gone from averaging 5-6 a month down to averaging 3 a month. I consider that being lucky. They’re very debilitating for me. They’ve been a problem for a very, very long time. It’s caused me to miss a few games over the span of my career because I just couldn’t take the noise and the light and the sickness that comes with that. The nausea and the vomiting."

In her recent coverage of the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles, she seemed to struggle during her halftime report. This was due to her migraines.

For Oliver, during her migraine, she becomes highly sensitive to light and sounds along with nausea and vomiting. This makes it difficult for her to give her best in her reporting.

In her interview, she further revealed about a game she had to miss due to her ongoing migraine.

"There was one game, about three-four years ago. I live in Atlanta. I was minutes from Mercedez-Benz [Stadium]. My driver, I said, you gotta pull over. We were less than five minutes from the stadium. I’m hurling. My head is pounding. And I made the decision right then and there, I’m no good to anyone. There’s no way that I felt like I was gonna get through that game, be productive, help the crew, contribute in any way. So, turned around and I went home. I felt so guilty about that for the longest time, but they really do knock me out of action."

The social media was filled with concerns regarding her health after her coverage of the match which had comments like:

"Is Pam Oliver okay?"

"Is Pam Oliver ok? She's talking slow and slurring words."

Even with such health challenges she has been passionate and determined about her work and this shows that behind those television stars, there are real individuals who are dealing with their battles.

How to deal with a Migraine?

Dealing with a migraine (Image by Freepik)

Migraine can be a common problem faced by many worldwide. This condition involves headaches of varying intensities along with sensitivity to light and noise. In order to deal with it one should try to take rest in a dark and quiet room.

Further, applying cold compress to your forehead and the back of the neck can also help you in dealing with a migraine. Migraines can also be caused due to stress so practicing meditation and yoga can help you deal with it.

Getting proper sleep and bringing healthy lifestyle changes may help in reducing migraine attacks. However, if the attacks are persistent it is advisable to get into medication.

Pam Oliver's recent struggle with migraines during her match reporting emphasizes the importance of recognizing that celebrities, like anyone else, grapple with health issues.

Whether a celebrity or an average person, it is entirely acceptable to prioritize rest for one's well-being.