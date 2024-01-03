Panda eyes trauma: Everything you need to know

Panda eyes trauma are bruises that are dark blue or purple under one's eyes. Their likeness to the dark rings beneath a raccoon's eyes inspired the name. Because it is a dangerous illness caused by damage to the skull or the brain, a rapid diagnosis is critical.

To give you an idea, this disorder is most commonly associated with skull or brain trauma that causes hemorrhaging around the eyes, resulting in discoloration. If you develop raccoon eyes, you should seek medical attention immediately. Because they can lead to a slew of consequences if left unchecked.

Furthermore, because the underlying cause is frequently head trauma and traumatizing accidents, they should be addressed by an expert as soon as possible.

Panda eye trauma causes

1) Factures

Raccoon eyes can result from facial fractures and other head traumas; however, they might not be immediately apparent. The black hue may not show up for one to three days following the injury.

This happens when blood from a head injury escapes into the soft tissues around the eyes If you experience a minor head injury and either of your eyes becomes black an hour or two later, get medical attention right away.

Panda eyes trauma causes (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrea)

2) Injury

The majority of black eyes involve minor injuries caused by anything striking an individual in the face, including a ball, a punch, or a door.

They usually improve within a few days or so. The dark color of a black eye decreases as it heals, and the skin may seem yellow or even green.

Causes of panda eyes trauma (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrea)

3) Cancer

Certain tumors can cause bleeding surrounding the face, skull, and eyes on rare occasions.

Some specific tumors and cancer treatments may additionally impede healing. This can result in a black eye injury lasting far longer than usual.

Panda eyes trauma side effects (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Anna)

Panda eyes trauma treatment

1) Cold compressions

Black eyes usually heal on their own. If you have one, apply a cold compress to the affected region as soon as possible, which can be a container of frozen peas. For the initial 24 hours, leave it standing for fifteen to twenty minutes per hour while awake. This will help to reduce swelling.

Negative effects of panda eyes trauma (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Joao Jesus)

2) Surgery

If you would like to correct any defects that result from raccoon eyes, you can choose to get cosmetic surgery. Meningitis and aneurysm complications require appropriate monitoring and care. Surgery is required to address cerebral spinal fluid leaks.

Panda eyes trauma causes and symptoms (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Noelle otto)

3) See a doctor

if you suffer from vision issues like blurred vision or distortion. Seek medical attention right away if you are experiencing extreme discomfort, bruising surrounding both of your eyes, or bleeding in the eye or through the nose. Panda eyes can be due to many severe health issues, like cancer, so going to the doctor as soon as you see the symptoms would be a smart choice.

Panda eyes trauma causes (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Pixabay)

Raccoon eyes indicate a source of trauma or disease. The most common cause is a basal fracture of the skull or a facial fracture.

If you conduct work that could harm your eyes, make sure you wear appropriate eye protection both at work and at home.

Use safety eyewear, for example, as necessary. Check that you have the required skills for the sport, and wear suitable protective eyewear if necessary.