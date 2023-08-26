Paper straws contain ‘forever chemicals’ that could be more harmful than plastic, a new study finds

Paper straws are considered a healthier option than plastic straws, and almost all eateries have now switched to paper ones. But recently, a new study has revealed some shocking facts about paper and plastic straws.

Published in the Food Additives and Contaminants journal, a study found that the majority of straws that were made of paper contained synthetic chemicals called poly and perfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. These substances are referred to as ‘forever chemicals’ because they don’t break down in the environment or body.

Do paper straws have PFAS: What’s the new study all about?

39 brands of straws were examined for the study. (Photo via Pexels/Christopher)

Yes, according to the study, paper straws contain PFAS.

For the study, researchers examined a total of 39 different brands of straws. They took straws made of paper, glass, bamboo, plastic, and stainless steel from fast-food shops, toy stores, supermarkets, e-commerce stores, and pharmacies.

During the study, researchers tested each brand of straw for concentrations of PFAS, and to their utmost shock, they found that 69% of the brands, including paper straws, contained PFAS.

According to Thimo Groffen, an environmental scientist and author of the study,

"Straws made from plant-based substances like bamboo and paper are often advertised as being eco-friendly and more sustainable than those made from plastic. However, the presence of PFAS in these straws means that’s not necessarily true."

Of the straws examined for the research, paper straws were the most contaminated with PFAS, as 'forever chemicals' were detected in 18 out of 20 straw brands.

4 out of 5 brands of bamboo straws contained PFAS, whereas 2 out of 5 glass straws and 3 out of 4 plastic straws contained PFAS. All five stainless steel straws, on the other hand, were found to be PFAS-free.

According to the study, the most common type of PFAS found in straws was perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), but researchers also detected trifluoromethanesulfonic acid and trifluoroacetic acid, which are considered ultra-short-chain PFAS.

These PFAS are soluble in water and could potentially get transferred into drinks.

What are the risks associated with PFAS?

PFAS can contribute to serious health conditions. (Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Researchers suggest that exposure to these PFAS can significantly increase the risk of various health concerns, including high cholesterol, low birth weight, liver and kidney cancers, thyroid disease, and more. They are, however, not sure which levels of exposure can be harmful to health.

As per the CDC, these PFAS are not only found in plastic and paper straws but are also present in countless products related to fabrics, cookware, and more.

PFAS generally enter food through animals, plants, and different processing centers, but small amounts can easily enter through processing and packaging as well, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Limitations

Stainless steel straws have no PFAS. (Photo via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

While the study proved that paper straws contained PFAS, there were a few limitations that researchers noted. First of all, the authors found that the amount of PFAS detected in every variety of straws was low, meaning they could pose a limited threat to health. The study also did not determine whether PFAS leached out into the drink they were sitting in.

Moreover, researchers were also unsure whether the chemicals entered the liquid themselves or through processes involved during straw production.

In conclusion, the study authors noted that more studies and tests are needed to understand the level of contamination these straws have. Until then, however, researchers have advised consumers to simply avoid using straws altogether or go for stainless steel ones, as these came out with absolutely no PFAS or other chemicals.