Parkinson's patient now able to walk for miles, thanks to the new spinal implant technology

The new spinal implant technology has been a significant milestone in Parkinson’s disease research. It has allowed 62-year-old Marc suffering from the disease to walk almost normally after a long time.

Parkinson’s disease is a type of neurodegenerative disorder. It can severely impact a person’s mobility, that is the ability to move, walk, and do day-to-day movement-related tasks.

But now, as this treatment proved to be a success in Marc's case, other Parkinson's patients are looking forward to a better future for themselves in terms of body mobility.

Here we will explore the details of the spinal implant treatment breakthrough in the field of Parkinson's disease and its potential to help the affected patients worldwide.

Spinal Implant Procedure

Marc belongs to Bordeaux, France, and underwent precise neurosurgery 2 years ago to cure his mobility issues (Image by Gpointstudio on Freepik)

Marc is a Parkinson's disease patient from Bordeaux, France. His journey towards regaining normal body mobility after suffering from the disease for a long time began two years ago. The procedure was carried out at the Lausanne University Hospital.

Unlike the conventional Parkinson’s disease treatments that focus mainly on the brain’s regions deprived of dopamine due to the condition, this new approach focused on the spinal region to look for the parts responsible for activating leg muscles for movement.

Mapping Marc’s spinal cord was the first step of the whole process. The specific spinal neurons that were responsible for signaling leg movement in his body were identified by the researchers. The next step was performing precise neurosurgery for the placement of a unique electrode field against his spinal cord, along with an electrical impulse generator beneath the skin of his abdomen.

Marc was made to wear sensors on each leg, which sent signals to the spinal implant every time he attempted to walk. The spinal implant sent those electrical impulses to the targeted spinal neurons, which subsequently signaled leg movement in real-time. This resulted in an improvement in Marc’s mobility than before and allowed him to walk “almost” normally.

Remarkable Improvements in Marc’s Conditions

There is a very significant improvement in Marc's mobility issues after the surgery and rehab period (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

In a press release, Marc talked about his past struggles surrounding Parkinson’s disease. He said:

“I practically could not walk anymore without falling frequently, several times a day. In some situations, such as entering a lift, I’d trample on the spot, as though I was frozen there, you might say.”

The results of the procedure have been nothing short of remarkable. The spinal implant procedure followed by several weeks of rehabilitation has allowed Marc to be able to walk properly for miles, without falling.

As of now, Marc wears the implants daily for eight hours and turns them off only during his sleep or resting time. He can now walk around six kilometers daily without any fear. He is also not scared of many activities, like stair climbing, which he was afraid to do earlier because of his continuous tripping.

At last, this new approach to spinal implant treatment for mobility issues related to Parkinson’s disease in affected patients holds great potential for the future. But one must remember that there is still a long way before generalizing this treatment for widespread use.