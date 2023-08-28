Paw Paw: The Fruit Not Talked About

Nothing really clicks when you hear the word Paw Paw. Apart from some jokes, one can not really think of any other thing related to Paw Paw. Well, worry not as this article will tell you all about Paw Paw, the fruit.

There is a very high probability of you not hearing about this fruit, let alone tasting one. This is because it is a very rare fruit and is not usually found in grocery stores. The fruit offers a great taste and some potential health benefits too. They are a product of the Asimina Triloba tree, which is mostly found in southern Canada and the eastern US.

The word 'pawpaw' has historical roots. It has been grown and consumed by various indigenous groups for a really long time. They also have been using the parent tree for making ropes and clothes.

How Does Paw Paw Look?

A riped paw paw (Theresa Vargas /TWP)

Paw Paws are oblong-shaped green-coloured fruits. They have bean-shaped seeds present in them. They have a unique flavour with an interesting blend of mango, banana, berries and pineapple. When ripen they have a strong, fruity and quite pleasant aroma and a mustard-creamy colour. This tropical delight has a real pleasant taste.

Health Benefits

Paw paw has various health benefits including magnesium which is not consumed enough (Image by master1305 on Freepik)

While there is not much research done specifically on this fruit there are some health benefits of it.

High in Nutrients

They are high in vitamin C, Magnesium, Manganese, and Iron. Which helps in immune functioning, better skin, and overall well-being. Magnesium is one of those minerals that is not consumed in appropriate amounts, and lack of it causes various problems in the body.

So presence of it maintains the magnesium intake in the body. They are also a very good source of nonheme iron which is not bioavailable and is easily absorbed so, consumption of it creates an optimal balance between nonheme and heme iron.

Antioxidant Properties

This fruit has phenolic compounds like epigallocatechin, epicatechin, chlorogenic acid, and p-coumaric acid, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Vitamin C, Carotenoids, Flavonoids, and Papain all have some antioxidant properties present in them. They work together to reduce the risks of chronic heart diseases such as heart diseases, and diabetes. Including Paw Paw in your diet can promote the overall health of the individual.

Essential Nutrients Present in Paw Paw

100g of paw paw can provide a sufficient amount of nutrients to the body(Image by user14908974 on Freepik)

Paw Paws can be termed as a Nutritional Powerhouse. When consuming this fruit with the peel can get nutrients like calories, fat, protein, carbohydrates, fiber, vitamin C, Riboflavin, Potassium, Magnesium, Manganese, and iron. This has much more nutrient content than apples and bananas.

Finding Paw Paws is a real task, they are rare to find. They can be found in the United States and Canada. They can be grown, but they require a great deal of patience. If an appropriate environment is provided for the Paw Paw trees they may bear fruit in a few years.

If available in nearby stores, they do not last long so it is better to savor it within one to two days. These can also be enjoyed by freshly cutting them and pairing them with ice cream.

Paw Paws are a hidden treasure when it comes to fruits. It offers a unique tropical flavour and a plethora of nutrients hence it could be a meaningful addition to your diet. They are rare to find but if added to diet they can improve your overall well-being and health.