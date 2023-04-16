PCOS hair loss: 10 tips to overcome

PCOS hair loss is a common symptom of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder affecting up to 10% of women of reproductive age. Hair loss in women with PCOS can be distressing and can significantly impact their self-esteem and quality of life.

It can occur due to various factors, like excess androgen levels, insulin resistance and inflammation. However, with proper management, it's possible to slow down or even stop hair loss in women with PCOS.

In this article, we explore some tips for managing PCOS hair loss and improving overall health of your hair.

Tips to avoid PCOS hair loss

Here are ten tips:

1) Maintain a healthy diet

PCOS hair loss can be linked to insulin resistance, which affects the way the body processes sugar.

To manage insulin resistance and promote hair growth, it's important to follow a healthy diet that's low in sugar and high in nutrients. Include plenty of lean protein, healthy fats and colorful fruits and vegetables in your diet. Avoid processed foods, sugary snacks and beverages, and focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods.

2) Exercise regularly

Regular exercise can help manage PCOS hair loss by improving insulin sensitivity and reducing inflammation.

Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week. You can try a combination of cardio and strength training exercises, like brisk walking, jogging, yoga or weightlifting. Consult with your healthcare provider before starting any new exercise programme.

3) Manage stress

Stress can contribute to hair loss in women with PCOS by disrupting hormone balance and increasing inflammation.

To manage stress, try relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation or yoga. Get plenty of sleep, and practice self-care activities, like taking a warm bath, reading a book or spending time in nature.

4) Take supplements

Certain supplements can help manage PCOS hair loss by promoting hair growth and reducing inflammation.

For example, biotin, zinc and iron are essential nutrients for healthy hair, while saw palmetto and omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties. Consult with your healthcare provider before taking any supplements, as they may interact with other medications.

5) Use gentle hair products

Harsh hair products, like shampoos and conditioners containing suplhates and alcohol, can damage hair that's already fragile and thinning.

Instead, use gentle, sulphate-free hair products that are formulated for sensitive scalps. Avoid using heat styling tools, like straighteners and curling irons, which can further damage your hair.

6) Treat scalp conditions

Scalp conditions, like dandruff or psoriasis can exacerbate PCOS hair loss by increasing inflammation and itching.

To manage scalp conditions, use medicated shampoos or treatments recommended by your healthcare provider. Avoid scratching your scalp, as it can exacerbate your hair.

7) Avoid tight hairstyles

Tight hairstyles, like braids, weaves and ponytails, can pull on your hair and lead to breakage and hair loss.

Instead, opt for loose hairstyles, like a messy bun or a simple braid. Avoid using hair accessories that can damage hair, like tight headbands or rubber bands.

8) Consider hair transplantation

In severe cases of PCOS hair loss, hair transplantation may be an option. Hair transplantation involves taking hair from a donor area and transplanting it to the balding areas.

This procedure can be expensive and requires careful consideration, but it can provide a long-term solution for hair loss.

9) Consult with dermatologist

If you're experiencing PCOS hair loss, it's important to consult with a dermatologist who specializes in hair loss.

A dermatologist can help determine the underlying cause of your hair loss and recommend the best treatment options for your specific needs. They may also perform a scalp biopsy or blood tests to diagnose any underlying conditions that may be contributing to your hair loss.

10) Seek emotional support

PCOS-related hair loss can be emotionally distressing, and it's important to seek support from loved ones or a mental health professional. Joining support groups or seeking therapy can help you cope with the emotional impact of hair loss and improve your overall well-being.

PCOS-related hair loss can be a challenging symptom to manage, but with proper care and attention, it's possible to slow down or even stop hair loss in women with PCOS.

By following the aforementioned tips for managing PCOS hair loss, you can improve the health of your hair and boost confidence and self-esteem. Remember to consult with your healthcare provider before starting any new treatments or supplements, and seek emotional support to help you cope with the emotional impact of hair loss.

