Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reubens dies at 70

Iconic actor and comedian Paul Reubens, best known for his portrayal of the 1980’s children’s TV star Pee-wee Herman, died on July 30 at the age of 70. According to a report by the actor’s team, Reubens died after fighting a long and hard battle with cancer for years.

Reubens created the iconic character of Pee-wee Herman while he was a member of The Groundlings, the esteemed Los Angeles improv troupe. The Groundlings Theatre premiered The Pee-wee Herman Show in 1981. The show later moved to The Roxy on Sunset Strip, after which it received an HBO broadcast that brought the character in front of a national audience.

How did Paul Reubens, the Pee-wee Herman actor, die?

Reubens in Pee-wee's Big Adventure in 1985 (Image via IMDb)

Paul Reubens who immortalized the children’s character Pee-wee Herman was suffering from cancer for years, according to his representatives. In a statement that was read by the actor’s team, Reubens' representative addressed his struggle with the disease. It was known from the statement that Reubens had fought cancer “bravely” and “privately” for years with his “tenacity and wit”.

According to the statement, Reubens successfully delighted “generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy, and belief in the importance of kindness.”

The statement concluded with a heartfelt remark about the actor’s “prolific talent” because of which he shall forever remain a “treasured friend” to all his well-wishers.

What kind of cancer did Paul Reubens have?

Neither it had been previously disclosed that Reubens had been diagnosed with cancer, nor is it known what kind of cancer did he suffer from. The announcement of his death, however, came with a personal statement from the actor that explained his efforts to keep his medical condition away from the public.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” Reubens wrote, adding that he had always felt an enormous amount of love and respect from his fans, friends, and supporters.

The celebrated actor also stated that he heartily loved his well-wishers and thoroughly enjoyed making art for them.

A representative for the actor, who was a recipient of a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 1988, confirmed that Reubens had made the first draft of his memoir before his death. He also, reportedly, put the final touches on two more Pee-wee movie scripts.