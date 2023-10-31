People who use e-cigarettes can suffer from a condition called 'vapers tongue'. What is it and how can it be tackled?

E-cigarette users all over the world have at least once experienced 'vapers tongue' or 'vape tongue'. So what exactly is this condition? Vape tongue is a condition in which a person who vapes frequently loses their sense of taste after prolonged use of e-cigarettes.

However, there is a silver lining to it. As it turns out, the condition is temporary and wanes off if you practice a little bit of restraint. Cutting down on the frequentness of vaping or stopping it altogether during the time, can help regain the lost sense of taste over time.

Having vapers tongue does not necessarily imply that there is a complete loss of taste. People may still be able to taste a few things while they aren't able to taste the others. Some flavors may also feel muted or toned down when tasted.

Not being able to distinguish and absorb different flavors also acts as a hindrance to the entire vaping experience. So much so, that you aren't able to taste the distinct flavor of the vape smoke.

Are e-cigarretes safe to use?

Contrary to popular belief, vaping is not a healthier alternative to regular smoking (Image via freepik)

Like most other nicotine-rich substances, e-cigarettes are not safe to use. The act of vaping which has emerged as an alternative to smoking can cause serious health damage among people who indulge in it.

A study conducted in the University of North Carolina discovered that the two main components of e-cigarettes which are vegetable glycerine and propylene glycol can be extremely detrimental for the body's cells.

Besides this, chemicals such as acetaldehyde, acrolein, and formaldehyde which are produced by e-cigarettes can cause several lung and heart-related issues.

Regular vaping can lead to several respiratory issues such as COPD and asthma (Image via freepik)

Acrolein, a chemical compound found in e-cigs can cause serious lung injury and sometimes even cancer. It can also sometimes cause diseases such as COPD and asthma.

Some people believe that switching to e-cigarettes helps in cutting down on smoking. However, there is no solid evidence that could support the claim. On the contrary, many believe that it just shifts focus from one mode of nicotine addiction to another.

How can you deal with vapers tongue?

One of the common symptoms of vapers tongue is dryness in the mouth (Image via freepik)

If you see yourself experiencing symptoms of vapers tongue or vape tongue, there are several measures you can take to deal with it.

Try to cut down on e-cigarettes till the time your sense of taste comes back. You may either cut down on it completely or you may limit the number of times you indulge in it.

If you have Vapers tongue you usually also have a dry mouth. Therefore, it is important that you hydrate your mouth to regain your sense of taste. This means consuming lots of water and fluids to remain hydrated.

Caffeine and alcohol have the tendency to cause dryness in the mouth. Therefore it is advisable that you stay away from it if you have a vape tongue.

Scraping your tongue with a tongue cleaner and washing your mouth with products that contain Biotene can sometimes come in handy while dealing with vape tongue.

After all of this, if you notice that the condition still persists, it is best that you pay a visit to the doctor. Sometimes, certain medications are capable of causing a dry mouth which can result in the loss of taste. Other factors may also contribute towards causing dryness in the mouth.

Therefore if you are someone who vapes regularly it isn't compulsory that a loss of taste is always due to vapers tongue. So if the conditions linger for a long period of time, it is best to make sure that there are no other reasons behind it.