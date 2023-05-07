Phone Calls and High Blood Pressure: What the Latest Research Tells Us

Millions of people worldwide suffer from high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, which is a prevalent medical condition. It occurs when the force of blood against the walls of the arteries is too high, leading to potential health risks such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney damage.

While there are several factors that can contribute to high blood pressure, recent research has suggested that phone calls may be linked with an increased risk of developing hypertension.

In this article, we will explore the findings of this study and discuss the implications for our health.

What the Study Found

In the study, 83 participants ranging from ages 18-85 wore a blood pressure monitoring device for 24 hours while tracking their phone usage. (Anna Tarazevich/ Pexels)

A study published in the journal "Hypertension" in 2021 found that people who spent more time on their phones had higher blood pressure readings than those who did not.

The study involved 83 participants, aged 18-85, who wore a blood pressure monitoring device for 24 hours while recording their phone usage. The researchers found that every hour of phone use was associated with an increase in blood pressure of 1 mm Hg.

Furthermore, participants who spent more than four hours on their phones had significantly higher blood pressure readings than those who used their phones for less than two hours.

What Causes High Blood Pressure?

The study found that participants who used their phones for more than four hours had notably elevated blood pressure readings. (Andrea Piacquadio/ Pexels)

There are several factors that can contribute to high blood pressure, including genetics, age, obesity, smoking, and stress. When it comes to phone use, researchers suggest that it may be related to the stress response that occurs when we receive a call or notification.

The stress response triggers the release of hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, which can increase blood pressure temporarily. Over time, repeated exposure to stress can lead to chronic high blood pressure, especially in individuals who are already at risk due to other factors.

Reducing Your Risk of High Blood Pressure

While it may not be possible to completely avoid phone calls and notifications, there are several strategies that can help reduce your risk of developing it:

Reducing your Screen Time: It is recommended to limit the duration of phone usage each day. Consider setting a timer or using an app that tracks your phone usage to help you stay on track.

Take Breaks: When using your phone, take frequent breaks to stretch, move around, and relax. This can help reduce the stress response and lower your blood pressure.

Practice Stress-Reduction Techniques: Incorporate stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing into your daily routine. These practices can help counteract the effects of stress on your body and promote overall health and well-being.

Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle: In addition to managing stress, it's important to maintain a healthy lifestyle to reduce your risk of high blood pressure. This includes maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and refraining from smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

Although it may not be feasible to entirely avoid phone calls and notifications, there are multiple strategies that can assist in managing their impact. (cottonbro studio/ Pexels)

Untreated high blood pressure can result in a variety of health problems, making it a significant medical condition that requires attention. While phone use may be a contributing factor to hypertension, there are several strategies that can help reduce your risk.

By limiting your screen time, taking breaks, practicing stress-reduction techniques, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, you can take control of your health and reduce your risk.

