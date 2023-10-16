Pilates for the abdomen: 7 best Pilates exercises for a flat belly     

Pilates for the abdomen is one of the best ways to achieve a flat belly and strong core. That’s because Pilates exercises involve all of your body’s major muscle groups – from your deep stabilization muscles to the smaller ones.

Additionally, a regular practice of Pilates for the abdomen not only works your midsection but it helps improve balance, alleviates lower back pain, strengthens the hip flexors, and increases core strength as well.

7 of the best exercises of Pilates for the abdomen

Here’s a list of some of the most effective Pilates moves that are sure to help you achieve a toned belly:

1. Single-leg circles

The single-leg circle in Pilates target the abdominals, hamstrings, and quadriceps. (Image via Freepik/prostooleh)

An easy exercise of Pilates for the abdomen, the single-leg circles strengthen the entire abdomen muscles while also targeting a few of the lower body muscles, including the hamstrings and quadriceps.

To do:

Lie down on a mat with your face up and your arms on the side with your palms down.

Bend your right knee and keep your right foot flat on the ground. Now move your left leg up so that it gets perpendicular to the floor. Circle your left leg to the side and down towards the floor and then return to the initial position.

Reverse the movement and complete a few reps. Switch legs and repeat.

2. Single leg stretch

Single-leg stretch targets the hip extensors and abdominals. (Image via Pexels/Alexy Almond)

The single leg stretch in Pilates is an intermediate exercise that simultaneously targets the abdominals, hip extensors, and back muscles. You can also do this exercise using both legs simultaneously, depending on your preferences.

To do:

Lie on the mat with your face up and back pressed on the floor properly.

Now move your knees towards your chest and put your hands on your shins. Slowly move your head up off the floor.

From there, extend your right leg out straight and then immediately move your left leg out as soon as you bring your right leg back to your chest.

Repeat a few times.

3. The hundred

The hundred in Pilates develops trunk strength. (Image via Freepik)

Another great exercise of Pilates for the abdomen is the very famous hundred. This exercise strengthens the abdominals and also helps develop trunk stabilization. The hundred is considered one of the best exercises of Pilates for the lower abdomen.

To do:

Lie down on the floor with your face up and both legs extended straight towards the ceiling.

Now lower your legs halfway and slowly curl your head up a few inches off the floor.

Reach your arms with your palms down and then slowly move your arms up and down for at least 5 counts. Breathe normally.

Repeat the exercise a few times more.

4. Pendulum

The pendulum in Pilates reduces belly fat. (Image via Pexels/Jonathan Borba)

The pendulum in Pilates specifically targets the deep abdominal muscles, also known as the obliques or side abs. This exercise involves the rectus abdominis as well and increases your core strength and stability.

To do:

Lie down with your face up and your arms placed on the sides.

Now bend your knees and slowly lift your feet a few inches off the floor. From there, move your knees towards the left while keeping your lower back pressed on the floor.

Slowly return to the initial position and then repeat the movement on the right side.

Complete a few reps.

5. Criss-cross

The crisscross is an effective exercise of Pilates for the abdomen. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

The criss-cross is another very effective exercise of Pilates for the abdomen. This exercise involves twisting your upper body on both sides while targeting the front as well as the side abs.

To do:

Lie down on your back with both knees towards your chest. Position your hand behind your head and make sure to keep your elbows wide open on the sides.

Curl your head a few inches off the floor and then move your right shoulder towards your left knee as you slowly extend your right leg.

Perform the movement alternatively by bringing your left shoulder towards your right knee as you extend your left leg.

Continue the exercise.

6. Toe taps

Toe taps are the easiest Pilates exercise for reducing belly fat. (Image via Pexels/RDNE Stock project)

Toe taps are the easiest and the most beginner-friendly exercise of Pilates for the abdomen. Not only does this exercise help reduce belly fat but it also targets and strengthens the hip extensor muscles.

To do:

Lie down on your back on a mat with both knees bent and feet positioned at a hip-width distance on the floor.

Now move your right leg into a tabletop position and hold for a second. Immediately lift your left leg into a tabletop position and continue alternating the movement. Make sure to keep your abs contracted and do not arch your back.

From there, touch your right foot to the floor while keeping the other leg stable, and then return to the initial position.

Repeat.

7. Swan dive

The swan dive is a great exercise of Pilates for the abdomen. (Image via Pexels/Burst)

The swan dive is an excellent Pilates exercise that targets the abdominals while also working on the hip extensors, and back extensor muscles. This exercise stretches the midsection and targets the arms as well.

To do:

Lie face down on the mat with your hands on the floor and straight in line with your shoulder muscles.

Now gently press into the floor while reaching through your head and slowly lift your ribs and chest as far as comfortable.

Lengthen your upper body and then relax.

Repeat the exercise.

The aforementioned exercises of Pilates for the abdomen are effective and easy and are sure to offer you great results, provided you are consistent with your practice.

If you are a beginner, start slow and make sure to consult an experienced Pilates trainer if you are unsure about any exercise or if you want a modification.