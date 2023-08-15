Popular weight-loss drugs linked with serious surgical risks

When it comes to shedding those extra pounds, the allure of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy can be difficult to resist.

However, a fresh perspective from a group of US and Canadian anesthesiologists has thrown a spotlight on potential surgical risks associated with these trendy GLP-1 drugs.

A closer look at the risks

Possible risks in surgery (Image via Freepik/Rawpixel.com)

GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, renowned for their knack for curbing appetite and aiding in weight loss, have caught the attention of researchers for a different reason.

As it turns out, their impact on digestion and stomach emptying might play a role in surgical complications under sedation.

Why the concern with weight-loss drugs?

When patients undergo surgery, fasting is a standard practice before sedation. However, GLP-1 weight-loss drugs might disrupt this fasting process, leaving undigested solids in the stomach.

This residue could potentially be inhaled into the lungs when sedated, leading to aspiration – a condition that can result in lung injuries.

New measures for safer surgery

Safety guidelines updated (Image via Freepik/Stefamerpik)

To address these concerns, the American Society of Anesthesiologists has issued guidelines. If you're eyeing a surgical procedure, their advice is to steer clear of oral GLP-1 drugs for a day before the surgery. If injectables are your choice, abstaining for a week is recommended.

Researchers like Dr. Ion A. Hobai from Massachusetts General Hospital and Dr. Philip M. Jones from Mayo Clinic Florida suggest extending this pre-surgery drug break to three weeks.

The goal is to ensure that the drugs' appetite-suppressing effects sufficiently wane, lowering the risk of complications.

Research and consideration

Weight management drugs (Image via Freepik)

The research findings come from a blend of anecdotes and observational studies rather than full-fledged clinical trials. It's a reminder that while these weight-loss drugs hold promise, there's more to learn about their behavior in surgical settings.

For those relying on GLP-1 drugs to manage type 2 diabetes, the researchers recommend a chat with an endocrinologist before any planned surgeries. Taking a hiatus from the drug "at least three half-lives" before the procedure is their counsel.

In a world where health choices are pivotal, the emergence of such research underlines the importance of informed decisions.

While weight loss is a commendable goal, it's equally crucial to navigate potential risks and benefits with the guidance of your healthcare provider. Your well-being always takes center stage.