Potential Hepatitis A exposure linked to Panda Express outlet in Lancaster, CA

Health officials in Los Angeles County are looking into a potential Hepatitis A exposure linked to a Panda Express location in Lancaster.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the inquiry was started when authorities learned that a food handler who worked at the restaurant, which is located at 44411 Valley Central Way, had Hepatitis A.

Officials are advising that everyone who ate at the restaurant between July 21 and August 4 get the vaccination, with the exception of those who have already finished the vaccine series or who have had a past infection, even though there have been no additional cases discovered as of yet.

What is Hepatitis A?

This is a viral illness. (Image via Unsplash/ Ben Hershey)

This viral condition damages the liver and is caused by the hepatitis A virus. It is very contagious and spreads when hands, objects, water, or food come into contact with feces or stools that have the virus present. Anyone who consumes food or beverages that have been contaminated with the virus traces is at risk of contracting the disease.

Common symptoms may include:

Fever

Nausea

Abdominal pain

Yellow skin and eyes

Can hepatitis A be cured?

With proper management, the disease can be controlled. (Image via Unsplash/ Topsphere media)

This viral disease has no specific treatment. Your body will naturally rid itself of the virus. The liver gets healed without any long-term effects within six months. The goals of treatment often include symptom management and comfort maintenance.

You might have to:

Rest: The illness commonly causes fatigue, sickness, and decreased vitality in its victims.

Consume enough food and liquids: Consume a healthy, balanced diet. Eating might be challenging when feeling nauseous.

Don't drink: The liver may have trouble digesting alcohol and prescription drugs. A person with hepatitis should abstain from drinking. It may harm the liver.

What not to eat in hepatitis A?

If you are infected with the viral disease or are at risk of contracting the virus, you should avoid a number of foods and beverages to protect your liver and hasten your recovery. Following are some general recommendations on foods to avoid:

Fatty and fried food

Alcohol

Spicy food

Processed and junk food

Unwashed vegetables

Keep in mind that everyone has different tolerance levels, therefore it's crucial to pay attention to your body. Consult a healthcare provider or a certified dietitian for personalized advice based on your health needs and situation if you are unsure about what to eat during the illness or have special dietary concerns.