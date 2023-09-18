Practicing these 3 simple things can increase your happiness by 10x

When it comes to happiness, we often look for complex solutions and intricate strategies.

However, the truth is that contentment can be found in the simplest of actions. In fact, practicing just three simple things can increase your happiness by tenfold.

Yes, you read it right. By incorporating three basic actions in your daily life, you can experience a bliss boost like never before. From taking care of your mind and body to embracing downtime and the power of love, these simple practices have the potential to increase your joy by a whopping ten times.

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more.

Give these 3 simple things a try to increase your happiness by 10x

1) Working to maintain a healthy body and mind

Daily workout (Image via Unsplash/Kike Vega)

Our mental and physical health are closely intertwined, so neglecting either can have a detrimental effect on our overall well-being. Taking time to prioritize the care of your mind and body is the first step towards unlocking true happiness.

There are several effective ways to take care of the mind and body. One of the most widely recognized practices is mindful meditation. It involves dedicating a few moments each day to sit quietly, observe your thoughts and focus on your breathing.

Mindful meditation has been proven to reduce stress, improve mental clarity and promote a sense of inner peace.

Another way to care for your mind and body is through the power of music. Listening to your favorite songs or even playing a musical instrument can uplift your spirits and enhance your mood.

Music has the ability to evoke emotions, trigger memories and provide a sense of comfort and joy. So, don't hesitate to create a playlist of songs that make you feel happy and energized.

Doing your favorite hobbies (Image via Unsplash/Steve Johnson)

Looking at artwork is another simple yet effective way to boost happiness. Art has a profound impact on our emotions and can transport us to a different world of beauty and wonder.

Surrounding yourself with artwork that resonates with you can inspire creativity, ignite joy and cultivate a positive mindset.

2) Incorporating downtime in your routine is crucial for happiness and well-being

Taking time off social media (Image via Unsplash/Josh Rose)

Downtime refers to intentional breaks from work, responsibilities and obligations, allowing yourself the opportunity to relax and recharge.

Engaging in activities that bring you joy and relaxation during your downtime is key. For some, it may involve a short nature walk, soaking up the beauty and serenity of the natural world.

Being immersed in nature has a calming effect on the mind and body, reducing stress and increasing feelings of peace and happiness.

Daily journaling (Image via Unsplash/Aaron Burden)

For others, downtime can involve engaging in creative pursuits or hobbies. These activities provide an outlet for self-expression, allowing you to tap into your passions and talents.

Whether it's painting, writing, gardening or any other creative endeavor, dedicating time to these activities not only brings joy but also enhances your overall sense of fulfillment.

3) Love - the most influential element that can exponentially increase your happiness

Cultivating love in your daily life (Image via Unsplash/Zac Durant)

Love is a universal language that transcends boundaries and connects us on a profound level. It's the most powerful force in the universe and has the ability to transform lives.

Love comes in various forms - romantic, familial and friendship. Each of these forms has the power to uplift our spirit, provide support during difficult times and bring immense joy to our lives.

Actively cultivating love and nurturing relationships can significantly impact our overall happiness.

Practicing love involves showing kindness, compassion and empathy towards others. Engaging in acts of kindness, supporting those in need and being there for others fosters a sense of connection and fulfillment.

Additionally, practicing self-love and self-compassion is equally important. Taking care of your own needs, setting boundaries and prioritizing self-care is vital for maintaining a positive mindset and a happy heart.

By practicing the aforementioned three simple things, you can unlock the power to increase your happiness.