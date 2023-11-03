Practising this yogic breathing technique for 5–20 minutes daily can help relax your anxious mind

Breathing is a common thing we all do unconsciously every day, but when was the last time you took a second to focus on your breath?

Between all the hush rush and constantly running catching, that last train or bus, it's easy to get swept up in the chaos aand forget to take a moment to breathe. However, yogic breathing offers a simple yet effective way to calm the mind and reduce anxiety.

One type of yogic technique that's garnered attention is Bhramari Pranayama. This technique involves taking slow, deep breaths through the nostrils while humming like a bumblebee during exhalation. It not only helps improve breathing but can also have a profound impact overall.

What is Bhramari Pranayama?

It's similar to creating a humming sound (Image via Unsplash/Madison Lavern)

Bhramari Pranayama is a type of yogic pranayam technique that involves slow, deep breathing through the nostrils while producing a gentle humming sound.

It's a form of controlled breathing that focuses on prolonged exhalation and short inhalation. This technique can be practiced for 5–20 minutes daily and offers a unique combination of breathing practice and meditation.

Benefits of Bhramari Pranayama for Anxiety Relief

According to a systematic review conducted on the effects of Bhramari Pranayama, this practice has shown promising results in reducing anxiety and promoting relaxation.

The studies reviewed found that regular practice of Bhramari Pranayama leads to a parasympathetic dominance, shifting the body towards a state of calmness and reducing the effects of stress on various physiological systems.

Stops anxious though (Image via Unsplash/ Ben BlennerHassett)

Additionally, Bhramari Pranayama has been reported to have a tranquilizing effect on the mind.

The self-induced humming sound during the practice resembles the repetition of a mantra, creating a meditative state for practitioners. This technique helps in mind refreshment and blissfulness, allowing individuals to find respite from anxious thoughts and find inner peace.

Scientific evidence and importance of further research

Can be practiced anywhere (image via Unsplash/Annie Spratt)

While there's limited scientific research specifically focused on Bhramari Pranayama, the existing studies highlight its potential benefits for anxiety relief. However, it's crucial to note that these studies weren't really well-done. Moreover, none of them followed the gold standard of randomized controlled trials.

To better understand if Bhramari Pranayama really works, we need to do more big studies that are planned well and done randomly. These studies would confirm the effects we see and tell us how it actually works to reduce anxiety.

How to add Bhramari breathing pranayama into your routine

Helps ease your mind (Image via Unsplash/Madison Lavern)

Interested in trying out this yogic pranayam technique? Here's a simple guide to get started:

Find a peaceful spot to sit and get comfy.

Close your eyes, and take deep breaths to unload heavy thoughts.

Put your hands on your face, with index fingers resting on closed eyes and the rest covering your ears.

Exhale, and make a humming sound like a bumblebee.

Pay attention to the vibrations from the sound.

Repeat steps 4 and 5 for 5–20 minutes, allowing yourself to fully embrace the calming effects of this breathing technique.

Bhramari Pranayama is a great way to relax the anxious mind. Incorporating this yoga breathing technique in your daily grind brings mad benefits like less anxiety, clearer thoughts and overall relaxation.

Although more research is needed to fully understand how it works, the existing evidence shows that Bhramari Pranayama can seriously help relieve anxiety. It's got the potential.

So why not give it a go? Make it a part of your daily routine, and experience the transformation.