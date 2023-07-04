Prenatal Pilates: Benefits and 5 Exercises for Expecting Mothers

Prenatal Pilates is beneficial for expecting mothers as it’s low-impact and safe and helps promote optimal health for the baby as well. Exercising throughout the pregnancy period not only offers physical benefits but also comes with a plethora of mental health advantages.

It is highly recommended that pregnant women with no complications should exercise throughout their pregnancies, both for their body and mind.

Is Pilates Safe during Pregnancy?

Prenatal Pilates exercises are safe during pregnancy. (Photo via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

Yes, Pilates is safe during all the three trimesters, as long as you don’t have complications and your doctor has advised you not to exercise. However, after 16 weeks, you should try and avoid exercises that require you to lie on your back as the weight can disrupt your circulation and affect the health of your baby.

Read on to know about the benefits of prenatal Pilates and a few movements that should be done throughout the trimesters.

Benefits of Pilates for Pregnant Women

Prenatal Pilates offers a wide range of health benefits. Regular practice of certain exercises help reduce pain associated with pregnancies and also promote a healthy weight gain.

Even studies suggest that women who workout during their pregnancies are more likely to have a smooth vaginal delivery without any complications. These women are also more likely to recover quickly post-delivery and develop fewer postpartum problems.

Women who workout during their pregnancies are more likely to have a smooth vaginal delivery. (Photo via Pexels/Yan Krukau)

Pregnancy Pilates can strengthen your muscles so that you can carry the weight of your baby more easily and without facing any issues. It can even strengthen the blood vessels and prevent uncomfortable symptoms like constipation, back pain, nausea, and more.

As far as mental health benefits are concerned, prenatal Pilates can improve your mood, relax your body, and also calm your nervous system. Engaging in exercises can prevent anxiety and depression too.

5 Best Prenatal Pilates Exercises

Here are some of the best pregnancy Pilates exercises that are safe and can be done throughout the trimesters:

1. Squat with side bends

Squat with side bends is an amazing prenatal Pilates exercise that can be done in the first and second trimester. It is a safe way to target your core and promote blood flow in the lower body.

To do:

Stand with your feet slightly wider than your hips and place your hands on your waist or behind your head.

Slowly squat down and then crunch from one side to another. As you crunch, feel the stretch on the opposite side muscles.

Do not crunch too hard and make sure to only squat as far as it feels comfortable.

Prenatal Pilates exercises strengthen the core. (Photo via Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk)

2. Butt press

Another very easy and relaxing prenatal Pilates exercise, the butt press will ease back pain and give your lower body a quick workout.

To do:

Get on all fours with a neutral spine and head straight.

Your wrists must be stacked directly under your shoulders, and your hips must be over your knees.

Now, bend one knee and tilt it towards the ceiling while pressing through the opposite foot.

Return to the start and repeat on both sides.

3. Leg lifts

This exercise will help strengthen your pelvis and also challenge your core muscles. Remember to breathe easily throughout the exercise to put less strain on your abdominals.

To do:

Lie down on your back with your knees bent and parallel to one another.

Keep your feet at your hip-width distance.

Now, slowly lift one foot off the floor and take it as high as it feels comfortable. Return to the start and repeat on both the sides.

Pregnancy Pilates exercises improve mood. (Photo via Pexels/Antoni Shkraba)

4. Mermaid

Mermaid is another very effective pregnancy Pilates exercise that improves flexibility and relaxes the side abdominal muscles.

To do:

Sit straight and keep both knees pointing towards one side.

Now, lift your arms and slowly bend your body in the opposite direction as far as you can comfortably bend.

Return to the start and repeat on the other side.

5. Pelvic bridge

The pelvic bridge is an amazing prenatal Pilates exercise that will keep your back and chest flexible and also offer you much needed relief.

To do:

Lie on your back with your legs separated and bent at your knees. Keep your hands on the sides or place them underneath your hips.

Now lift your hips and back off the floor without moving your shoulders.

Breathe deeply and stay in the position for a few seconds.

Prenatal Pilates eases back pain. (Photo via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

While the aforementioned prenatal Pilates exercises are safe and effective, there are situations where you must avoid these movements. These include symptoms like pelvic pain or abdominal pain, vaginal bleeding, chest pain, headache, dizziness, muscle weakness, and regular contractions.

In cases like these, it is best to consult a doctor who may recommend safe modifications for your prenatal pregnancy exercises.

