Promising Development: Second Alzheimer's Drug Demonstrates Potential to Slow Disease Progression

The recent full approval of the Alzheimer's drug Leqembi has marked a significant milestone in the battle against this devastating disease. It is the first medication proven to slow down the loss of memory and daily functioning caused by Alzheimer's.

Adding to this breakthrough, Eli Lilly's donanemab, another drug that targets the clearance of amyloid protein, may soon enter the market, with potential regulatory approval by the end of the year.

While both drugs offer hope for millions of Americans affected by the disease, experts have raised questions about the magnitude of their benefits. Let's delve into the effects of donanemab and its implications in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

The Effects of Donanemab

Donanemab, like Leqembi, works by clearing the buildup of amyloid protein, a hallmark of Alzheimer's, from the brain. Clinical trial results, including a Phase 3 study presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference, demonstrated that donanemab can significantly delay the progression of the disease. However, experts have expressed reservations about the extent of its benefits.

Modest but Promising Results of the New Alzheimer's Drug

Over a year and a half, patients using donanemab exhibited 35% slower disease development compared to those on placebo in a Phase 3 trial (Anna Shvets/ Pexels)

In the Phase 3 trial, patients taking donanemab experienced a 35% slower progression of the disease compared to those on a placebo over a year and a half, as measured by the integrated Disease Rating Scale (iADRS).

The drug was particularly effective in individuals with low to medium levels of tau, another protein associated with the disease. However, when considering patients with higher tau levels, the observed benefit decreased to 22% versus placebo.

Real-Life Impact

Researchers analyzed the trial results and provided real-life context for the observed effects of donanemab. They highlighted that the drug reduced the risk of progressing from mild cognitive impairment to mild dementia or from mild to moderate dementia.

Although the clinical decline slowdown seen in the trial is considered an important start, researchers acknowledge the need for more impactful and safer treatments.

Long-Term Considerations and Further Research

The trial results have shed light on some critical questions regarding donanemab's efficacy. The study indicated that the drug's effects continue to grow over time, suggesting that Alzheimer's disease, being a chronic condition, might benefit from prolonged treatment.

Furthermore, the trial demonstrated that the drug was most effective in individuals in the early stages of the disease, reinforcing the hypothesis that earlier intervention yields better results.

Safety Concerns and Challenges

One disadvantage of the donanemab trial was the lack of diversity among participants, with white people making up the vast majority (MART PRODUCTION/ Pexels)

Despite its potential, donanemab does present safety concerns. The main risks associated with the drug are brain swelling or bleeds, known as amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA).

The trial showed a higher incidence of ARIA in the donanemab group compared to the placebo group, with a few cases being severe. Additionally, some patients developed an immune response against donanemab, limiting its long-term use.

Diversity and Access to Care

One limitation of the donanemab trial was the lack of diversity among participants, with the majority being white. The underrepresentation of historically marginalized communities in clinical trials highlights the urgent need to address structural inequalities and improve access to care. Further research and efforts to enhance diversity in clinical trials are crucial for ensuring equitable and effective treatment options for all.

The approval of Donanemab, alongside Leqembi, offers a glimmer of hope to individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease. Although the drugs have shown modest benefits in slowing disease progression, questions remain about their magnitude, safety, cost, and administration complexities. Researchers emphasize the need for continued study over longer periods and the development of more impactful and accessible treatments.