Protein-packed rice? South Korean scientists introduce ‘meat rice’ for nutritional boost

In an innovative twist to traditional food production, South Korean researchers have created 'meat rice'. The groundbreaking initiative bridges the gap between cereals and meats, offering nutritional benefits from both food groups in one serving.

Rice has been a staple in millions of diets worldwide. This project set out to alter this food at a cellular level to enhance its nutritional value. The team of dedicated researchers harnessed the potential of laboratory-grown cells to boost the protein level of rice.

Protein-rich Rice: South Korean Scientists Develop 'Meat Rice' for Enhanced Nutrition

This bioengineered rice has more fat content (Image via Unsplash/ Markus Winkler)

The researchers used a method common in the production of cultured meats, where animal cells are grown as an addition to a scaffold inside a laboratory space. Rice serves the scaffold in this research. 'Meat rice' is, therefore, a combination of rice and beef muscle and fat cells that can be prepared like regular rice.

There's an added benefit to this food fusion. The meat rice has a slightly higher content of fat and protein as compared to standard rice, offering balanced nutrition in one go. This bioengineered food product is envisaged to serve as a dietary supplement for food-challenged communities or military forces and may significantly reduce the environmental impacts associated with traditional cattle farming.

The future of food

Cultured meat projects have gained considerable interest in recent years, especially given the increasing global demand for sustainable and efficient food sources. It ranges from creating products similar to minced beef all the way to crafting salmon fillets entirely in a lab. So far, only the United States and Singapore have given the green light for the sale of lab-grown meat.

The making of 'Meat Rice'

Has a lot of rich content (Image via Unsplash/ Chuttersnap)

In the development process of meat rice, researchers initially attempted to grow beef cells directly on a grain of rice. The cells, however, showed little affinity for grain. A solution was discovered when the researchers coated the rice with fish gelatin and a food additive, improving cell attachment and growth.

After coating the rice grains, muscle and fat cells from a cow were attached. The cells were then given approximately a week to proliferate in a growth medium, a nutrient-rich liquid that facilitates cell growth.

The cooked result? As per the researchers, the final product has a distinct, nutty flavor, a bit different from the taste of regular rice.

Increased nutritional value

With only a marginal difference, the final product is found to contain slightly more fat and protein than standard rice. The study pointed out that the comparable nutritional content is akin to eating a serving of rice, topped with less than half a teaspoon of beef brisket.

The researchers are aiming to amplify the nutritional benefits, particularly by increasing the content of bovine cells. This task poses hurdles, however, as fat cells don't develop as readily as muscle cells.

An affordable nutritional source

Bridging the gap between superior nutrition and affordability is a significant objective of this project. Presently, it is estimated that the production cost of one kilogram of this new meat rice would be approximately US$2.23, close to the cost of standard rice and significantly less than that of beef.

With the potential ability to scale up production without sacrificing affordability, this innovation could redefine our conception of nutrition.

To summarize, South Korean scientists have developed a unique food innovation - a protein-rich 'meat rice'. This research represents a major stride forward in food biotechnology and sets the stage for future exploration into sustainably enhancing the nutritional value of staples.