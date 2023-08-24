PRP Therapy: What is Platelet-Rich Plasma treatment for skin?

PRP skin treatment or PRP therapy is an innovative treatment that has taken the community of skincare enthusiasts and dermatologists by whirlwind. Terrifically known as the "vampire facial," the method of PRP involves the drawing of blood from a part of your body and injecting only its platelets into your face.

The result of the Platelet-Rich Plasma treatment is targeted to replenish the loss of nutrient-rich blood in your facial skin and tissues that happens with age.

Despite the rage behind this rising new trend of PRP therapy, there is little evidence to show if it actually works. This is because much research has not been carried out since, and it seems like the majority of its success story stands on isolated claims by individuals.

Whereas some claim to actually see and feel a radical change in their skin after PRP therapy, it has not yet taken off for a vast population.

What is PRP Therapy or PRP skin treatment?

PRP Therapy is also known as "Vampire Facial" (Image via iStockphotos)

The PRP therapy or Platelet-Rich Plasma treatment is a process that involves 3 short steps.

Drawing blood from your arm.

Placing the sample into a centrifuge that separates the platelets and the plasma.

Re-injecting only the highly concentrated portion of the platelets into the facial skin.

The treatment is often used by orthopedic surgeons to treat injuries sustained by athletes. In dermatology, PRP therapy is being reviewed as a potential solution for hair loss. Since PRP can possibly accelerate wound healing, it is being considered a potent solution for providing patients with younger-looking skin. Some of the benefits that some claim to have obtained are:

Reduced appearance of wrinkles

Plumped up sagging skin

Reduced deep creases

Reduced acne scars

Improved complexion

Side effects of PRP treatment for face

Since there has been insufficient research on this new method, there is incomplete data on the potential side effects it can cause. However, the primary concern with the procedure is the handling of the blood sample. Since there has to be a centrifuge step in between drawing and re-injecting blood into your body, there are chances of contamination. Some of the possible side effects associated with skin can occur in the following ways:

Burning

Bruising

Severe itching

Dryness

Puffiness

Redness

Swelling

Severe side effects may include feelings of mild nausea, dizziness, or fainting. Adverse impacts of improper usage of syringes can potentially cause infection, pain, tissue damage, or nerve injuries.

No matter where Platelet-Rich Plasma therapy might stand in medical and dermatologic aspects, more research has to take place in order to determine its efficacy and safety. Since it is an intrusive procedure that requires needle insertions into the body, it is to be considered with the utmost care and knowledge.

No steps should be taken without a precalculation of the risk factors involved. Any decision to go ahead with the procedure should only be taken after more studies on the subject.