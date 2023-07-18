Psychodermatology: Exploring the influence of mental stress on skin health

Mental health has been found to have a profound effect not only on us internally but also on our skin health. In the medical community, the psychodermatologic effects on the skin have taken the front seat of intensive research at present.

The term, “psychodermatology” may be comparatively new in the field. But the mechanics and effects that it shows on us can be traced back to a long journey, linking the essential ties of the mind with the skin.

A “psychodermatologic” condition points sharply toward the intrinsic connection between the mental state and the appearance of signs of any change in it on the skin. Such a condition might heavily verge on the “psychosomatic” aspect. However, the visible sign of mental distress on the skin is what determines the approaches of newer studies in this branch of modern psychology.

What is psychodermatology?

Psychodermatology is a comparatively new branch of psychology that deals with the study of the visible signs of mental stress on skin health. These might manifest as a number of skin conditions and disorders. A condition that is “psychodermatologic” contains a vital interaction of the mind with the skin.

Such psychodermatologic conditions fall into three main categories:

Psychophysiologic disorders: The conditions belonging to this category include the kind of skin disorders that are not directly linked to the mind. However, these conditions react to a range of emotional states, including mental stress. Conditions such as eczema and psoriasis fall under this category.

Primary psychiatric disorders: This category consists of psychiatric conditions occurring in the kind of cutaneous manifestations that are self-induced. Examples of such disorders include delusions of parasitosis and trichotillomania.

Secondary psychiatric disorders: The category of secondary psychiatric disorders includes disfiguring skin health complications. It studies the effects of disfigurement in the case of psychological issues, such as reduction of self-esteem, social phobia, and depression.

What interacting factors can affect skin health?

The factors that influence one’s skin health fall under a huge spectrum of social and cultural aspects. These factors can range from being the consequences of experiences one has had in their lives, concerning their interaction with the outside world.

The interacting factors that determine a person’s coping mechanism include initial experiences and culturally determined stereotypes with context to skin conditions. Emotional distress about a diagnosis surrounding a condition can also affect skin health.

Also, social relationships are great determinants behind the conditions of acceptance or rejection regarding skin conditions. This is where stereotypical notions play a huge role.

Another huge factor regarding coping styles and behavioral patterns is the core belief and personality traits. It has been found that greater levels of insecure-avoidant attachment styles and a proneness to feel shame are distinct vulnerability factors.

Dealing with the severe adverse impacts of chronic skin issues can be enormously distressing. Disorders such as acne, rosacea, alopecia, eczema, and psoriasis make themselves felt in a more emotional way than their physical visibility. This causes significant mental anguish to the patients, which in turn can cause the recurrence of these conditions in greater frequencies.

Even though psychodermatology is not a recent discovery, it is gaining prominence at the moment. The reason behind its growing rate of research is the vast number of people who are experiencing a host of skin problems due to stress in their professional and personal lives.

Decoding the cause of aggravated skin conditions, especially during longer periods of emotional stress is what psychodermatology aims to do. The treatment for such medical conditions often involves counseling for lowering anxiety levels, along with the administration of psychotropic drugs if required.