Raquel Leviss checks into mental health facility following recent drama in her life

Have you heard the news about Raquel Leviss, a star from the reality show "Vanderpump Rules"? It was recently confirmed that she has checked into a mental health facility for counseling and trauma therapy.

What happened with Raquel Leviss?

Rumors have been circulating that Raquel Leviss was in a relationship with co-star Tom Sandoval, who was previously with Ariana Madix before they broke up in March.

However, Leviss' decision to enter a facility was not related to the relationship rumors or the taping of the show's reunion.

Why did Raquel Leviss check into a mental health facility?

Leviss's statement on Instagram (Image via Instagram/Raquel Leviss)

According to Raquel Leviss' representative, she and her family had decided months before that she needed mental health treatment. Despite being scheduled to enter the facility before the reunion taping, Leviss wanted to fulfill her filming commitments first.

Bravo and the show's production team were aware of her plans and were supportive of her decision to seek help.

Importance of mental health

Raquel Leviss' decision to prioritize her mental health and seek help is commendable and inspiring. Her story serves as a reminder that it's essential to take care of ourselves emotionally and mentally, just as we do physically.

One should never hesitate to seek help and support when one needs it. Let us use her story as motivation to prioritize our own mental health and well-being.

Remember that you're never alone, and it's always fine to ask for help.

Raquel Leviss' message of hope and healing

Shortly after rumors of her relationship began circulating, Raquel Leviss posted a statement on Instagram:

"Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones," she wrote. "I need to take care of my health, work on self-growth, and take time to be okay with being alone."

Her message of hope and healing is inspiring. It's a reminder that seeking help and support is a strength and not a weakness.

Mental health treatment can help us understand our thoughts, emotions and actions better, and it can give us the tools to make positive changes in our lives.

Kudos to Raquel Leviss for prioritizing her mental health by seeking treatment.

It takes courage to ask for help when we need it. Mental health is a vital aspect of our overall health.

Her story serves as an inspiration for others to prioritize their emotional well-being and reach out for support.

