Recent study explains the link between the consumption of ultra-processed foods and cancer

When it comes to health and nutrition, the effect of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) has become a matter of review. It is pertaining to the risk of oesophageal adenocarcinoma (OAC) and head and neck cancer (HNC).

A recent study conducted within the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) cohort gets into the difficulties linked between consumption of ultra-processed foods, adiposity, and cancer risks.

The association between the risk of cancer and the consumption of ultra-processed foods has gained attention which requires deep investigations.

Further in this article, we will explore the key insights, and results from the study and review its benefits and limitations.

Exploring the association of ultra-processed foods with cancer

Consumption of UPFs elevates the risk of HNC and OAC (image by Azerbaijan_stocker on freepik)

Ultra-processed foods can be identified by their industrial inputs like emulsifiers, hydrogenated oils, and altered starches, which have become edibles in modern diets. Ultra-processed foods are ready-to-eat foods that are very cost-effective and they include packaged snacks, soft drinks, frozen dishes, etc.

Research by the European Journal of Nutrition within the EPIC cohort was performed to observe the link between the consumption of ultra-processed foods and the risk of oesophageal adenocarcinoma (OAC) and head and neck cancer (HNC). The study gave pretty positive results.

This study prompts to spread these links, not only studying the overall risk but its sub-types too keeping factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and physical activity in mind.

This study involved a mediation analysis to understand the role of body mass index (BMI) in connection with consumption of ultra-processed foods and HNC and OAC. There were approximately 450,111 EPIC participants and the researchers used Cox regressions to find associations and possible mediation effects.

Link from the risk of cancer

BMI and WHR play an important role in these studies (image by Kamranaydinov on freepik)

Consumption of ultra-processed foods is likely to increase the risk of OAC and HNC. Additionally, this study has displayed that males show a stronger positive connection between ultra-processed foods and HNC compared to females.

The mediation analysis has shown that while consumption of ultra-processed foods is correlated to central adiposity (waist-to-hip ratio or WHR) and excess weight (BMI), the mediation effect through BMI and WHR was comparatively small. This appeals to involving other mechanisms except for these factors.

This study within the EPIC cohort takes strength from the larger sizes of the sample, increased follow-up time, and direct measuring of the BMI and WHR rather than being self-reported.

The multi-center design of EPIC simply adds to a distinctive sample. The usage of different measures of intake of ultra-processed foods emphasizes the possible comparisons with more studies.

The study has faced some difficulties in assuming that the linkage between consumption of ultra-processed foods and cancers was unbothered by errors in measurements or residual confounding. The finite availability of further data on BMI and WHR for a group of participants puts pressure on sensitive analyses.

Moreover, the expectation of going separate for BMI and WHR affecting the risk of cancers is questioned, as far as linkage is concerned. Odd misclassification bias and possible weakening of link estimation are also considered as limitations.

Concluding the article, we can say that this study showed the key insights on correlations between consumption of ultra-processed foods and the potential risk of oesophageal adenocarcinoma (OAC) and head and neck cancer (HNC).

Mediation effects are modest and BMI and WHR play an important role but more factors should be involved. Repetition of these results with different scenarios will bring out outrageous results.