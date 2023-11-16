Reduce your holiday weight gain with these 6 simple tips

How do I recover from holiday weight gain? If this question comes to mind after every festive season, you are not alone. Shedding those extra holiday kilos might seem challenging. Still, by incorporating some simple tips into your daily routine, you can easily say goodbye to those extra pounds and get back to your normal shape and size.

From cutting calories from your diet and keeping yourself hydrated to exercising regularly and more, there are several things you can do to shed your holiday weight gain. This article lists five easy strategies to help you achieve a healthier and fitter version of yourself.

6 tips to shed your holiday weight gain

Here are a few easy and effective tips to shed festive weight gain:

1. Be consistent with your workout

Incorporate cardio and strength training into your routine. (Image via Pexels/Jonathan Borba)

The holiday season is sure to take a toll on your workout routine, but after all the festivities and feasts, it’s important to return to your usual exercise routine and start moving your body.

Incorporate both strength training and cardio into your workout routine and be consistent to shed that holiday weight gain fast.

2. Keep a check on what you eat

Practice mindful eating (Image via Pexels/Nathan Cowley)

Once the festive season is over, get back to mindful eating and avoid consumption of junk foods. Pay proper attention to what you eat, and also keep a check on your portion size.

Opt for small meals and fill your plate with healthy, homemade food options. This will not only help you reduce extra kilos but will also improve your digestion and keep stomach problems away.

3. Say goodbye to sugar for a few days

Avoid sugary foods and drinks. (Image via Pexels/Alexander Grey)

Another effective way to reduce your holiday weight gain is to give up sugar and sweets. Bid farewell to sugary foods and drinks for a few days and go for sugar-free options. This will detox your body and surely help you reduce a significant amount of weight.

4. Consume balanced meals

Eat a balanced meal. (Image via Pexels/Nadin Sh)

Instead of eating just anything, eat a balanced diet, including all essential components. Make sure your meals are a mix of protein, carbs, healthy fats, and fiber to get all important ingredients in one meal.

5. Keep yourself hydrated

Drink water throughout the day. (Image via Pexels/Lisa Fotios)

Drink lots of water throughout the day so your body is well-hydrated and energetic. Keeping your body hydrated will also prevent unnecessary snacking and keep you full for a longer duration. Water and other healthy fluids will eliminate toxins from your body and help improve metabolism.

6. Restrict your carb intake

Avoid refined carbs. (Image via Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko)

Cutting carbs from your diet is another way to reduce your holiday weight gain. Restricting carbohydrates from your diet will directly target your abdominal fat and give you quick results in terms of weight loss. Avoid refined carbs like pasta and white bread and instead go for protein-rich foods.

The aforementioned tips may not only reduce your holiday weight gain but also help you achieve a healthier body and mind.

If you have an ongoing health concern, consult your healthcare provider before supplementing anything new to your daily diet. Also, discuss what exercises you can do and avoid to keep everything safe.