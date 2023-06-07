Regular nuts consumption linked to improved cognitive health, according to new study 

Want to improve your overall cognitive health? If yes, adding nuts to your diet can be incredibly beneficial, according to a new study.

Published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, a recent study shows important associations between changes in brain health and nut consumption.

Nuts for brain and cognitive health

In the new study, researchers examined the association between nuts consumption and 2-year changes in the cognitive performance of older adults at risk of mental decline. The study included overweight and obese individuals between 60 and 75 years of age with metabolic syndrome.

Participants were asked to complete a food-frequency questionnaire, which included questions regarding the intake of different foods in the previous year. Depending on the nuts the participants consumed in the previous year, they were divided into four parts: less than one serving each week, one to two servings per week, three to six servings per week, and seven or more servings each week.

Cognitive health was examined after two years

The study examined the link between nuts consumption and 2-year changes in cognitive performance of older adults. (Photo via Pexels/Miguel A. Padriñán)

Following the questionnaire, trained personnels examined the cognitive health of the participants at baseline and after two years. Furthermore, eight neuropsychological tests were performed during the interviews.

Depressive symptoms were also assessed with Beck Depression Inventory, and the link between nut consumption with two-year cognitive health function changes was identified using multivariable linear regression models.

What did the study find?

The study found that one serving of nuts daily showed more favorable changes in the cognitive function of the participants.

Meanwhile, participants who consumed three to six servings of nuts each week showed an improved evolution of cognitive performance at two years compared to those who consumed less than one serving per week.

Overall, the study showed that higher consumption of nuts could slow down cognitive health decline over two years in overweight, obese and older adults with metabolic syndrome.

However, researchers believe that more clinical and epidemiological studies are required to confirm these findings.

Top nuts for brain

Nuts are loaded with essential nutrients, vitamins and fatty acids like omega-3, oleic acid, docosapentaenoic acid (DPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA).

These fatty acids promote the growth of new brain cells and help improve memory and concentration, boosting overall brain health. Here are five of the best nuts for brain health:

#1 Walnuts

Walnuts are one of the best nuts for brain and cognitive health. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Walnuts are considered one of the best nuts for brain and cognitive health. They're loaded with polyunsaturated omega-3 fatty acids, DHA, vitamin E and polyphenols.

Several studies suggest that regular consumption of walnuts can boost memory and learning skills and reduce anxiety.

#2 Hazelnuts

Hazelnuts are packed with nutrients like manganese, folate, vitamin E, thiamine and fatty acids. Vitamin E in nuts has been shown to improve cognitive decline in older adults by preventing diseases like dementia, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

#3 Almonds

Almonds contain the highest vitamin E content with 100 grams of almonds containing 23.65 mg of vitamin E. Regular consumption of almonds has been shown to slow down age-related memory loss, verbal ability and cognitive decline.

#4 Peanuts

Peanuts are packed with niacin. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Peanuts are another very beneficial and healthy nut for cognitive health. They're loaded with niacin i.e., vitamin B3, and are considered one of the major nutrients for neuronal development.

Consuming peanuts prevent neurodegenerative diseases and is also said to reduce levels of low-density lipoprotein.

#5 Cashews

Cashews are also beneficial for brain health. They contain fatty acids and other elements that help the brain function more efficiently while also helping with memory sharpness.

Overall, nuts act as a protective agent against cognitive decline and brain-related diseases. Thus, it's very important that you add all kinds of nuts to your diet to promote cognitive health and, most importantly, live a healthier life.

