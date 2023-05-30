Remarkable benefits of selenium for hair health

When it comes to maintaining hair health, we often focus on external factors like hair care products and treatments. However, the key to achieving optimal hair health may lie in the nutrients we consume. One essential mineral that plays a key role in supporting hair health is selenium.

Selenium is a trace mineral that acts as a powerful antioxidant in the body. It plays a vital role in various bodily functions, including DNA synthesis, hormone regulation and immune system support. While it's important for overall health, selenium also offers several remarkable benefits, specifically for hair health.

In this article, we explore the benefits of selenium for hair health and why it should be a part of your dietary routine.

Benefits of selenium for hair health

#1 Promotes hair growth

One of the primary benefits of selenium for hair is its ability to promote hair growth. Selenium helps stimulate production of keratin, a protein that's a key component of hair strands. By ensuring an adequate supply of selenium, you can support growth of strong and healthy hair.

#2 Supports scalp health

A healthy scalp is the foundation for beautiful hair, and selenium plays a key role in maintaining scalp health.

Selenium helps regulate production of sebum, the natural oil produced by the scalp that keeps hair moisturized. It also possesses anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe scalp conditions like dandruff and dryness, promoting a healthier scalp environment for optimal hair growth.

#3 Protects against oxidative stress

Hair is exposed to various environmental stressors, including pollutants and UV radiation, which can lead to oxidative stress.

Selenium acts as an antioxidant, helping neutralize harmful free radicals and protect hair follicles from damage. By reducing oxidative stress, selenium helps maintain integrity and strength of hair strands.

#4 Enhances hair elasticity

Hair elasticity is crucial for preventing breakage and maintaining overall hair health.

Selenium plays a role in formation of disulfide bonds in hair, which contributes to its elasticity and strength. By ensuring an adequate intake of selenium, you can enhance elasticity of hair, making it more resistant to damage and breakage.

#5 Supports hair pigmentation

Selenium is also involved in the production of melanin, the pigment responsible for hair color. Adequate selenium levels can help maintain natural color of hair and prevent premature greying.

How to incorporate selenium in your diet?

Brazil nuts are a great source of selenium.

To reap the benefits of selenium for your hair, it's important to include selenium-rich foods in your diet.

Good dietary sources of selenium include Brazil nuts, seafood (like tuna, shrimp and sardines), eggs, whole grains and legumes. However, it's essential to note that excessive selenium intake can be harmful.

Therefore, it's recommended to obtain selenium through a balanced diet rather than relying on supplements, unless advised by a healthcare professional.

Selenium is a valuable mineral that offers numerous benefits for hair health. From promoting hair growth and maintaining scalp health to protecting against oxidative stress and enhancing hair elasticity, selenium plays a vital role in achieving vibrant and healthy hair. By incorporating selenium-rich foods in your diet, you can support your hair from within and unlock its true potential for beauty and vitality.

Remember to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietician to determine the appropriate selenium intake for your specific needs and to ensure a balanced and nutritious diet for your overall well-being.

