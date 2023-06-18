Reports: One in five US adults diagnosed with depression

A new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shed light on the alarming prevalence of depression in the United States.

The report found that nearly one in five adults in the country have been diagnosed with the mental illness, with significant variations observed across states. In this article, we look to explore the risk factors and delve into why people experience this debilitating mental health condition.

Risk factors for depression

The CDC report, which analyzed data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, surveyed approximately 400,000 respondents in all 50 states and Washington DC.

It found that in 2020, 18.4% of US adults reported having been diagnosed with the condition by a healthcare professional. Notably, the prevalence of depression was higher among women, young adults aged 18-24, and individuals with lower education levels.

Geographic variation in depression prevalence

Significant variation of the mental health issue (Pixabay/Pexels)

The study revealed substantial geographic variation in the prevalence across different states.

The highest rates were observed in West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and Vermont, while Hawaii had the lowest rate at 12.7%. The Appalachian and southern Mississippi Valley regions showed the highest estimates of the mental health issue.

That suggets a potential link between social determinants of health, like economic status and access to healthcare and the condition's prevalence.

Higher prevalence among certain demographic groups

Depression was found to be more prevalent among women, with 24% reporting a diagnosis, compared to 13.3% of men.

Similarly, young adults aged 18-24 had higher rates of depression (21.5%) compared to adults aged 65 and older (14.2%). These findings underscore the importance of considering gender and age-related risk factors when addressing mental health issues.

Why do people get depressed?

Taking proactive steps is necessary to tackle the widespread occurrence. (Kat Smith/Pexels)

The researchers involved in the study emphasized that social determinants of health, including economic status and educational attainment, likely contribute to the variations in depression prevalence.

The Appalachian region, for instance, experiences higher poverty rates, lower incomes and lower education levels. All of that can adversely affect mental health and overall well-being. Recognizing these influences is crucial for developing targeted interventions and allocating resources to areas with the greatest need.

The CDC report and a recent Gallup poll show record-high rates of this mental health issue in the United States. The poll found that 29% of adults had been diagnosed at some point in their lives, while 17.8% were receiving treatment, the highest rates since 2015.

Guiding resources based on risk factors and prevalence

Addressing the high prevalence of depression in the United States requires proactive measures.

Decision-makers can allocate resources more effectively by understanding the risk factors and variations in prevalence. That involves improving access to healthcare and mental health services, as well as implementing educational initiatives to raise awareness and reduce stigma surrounding mental health.

Depression continues to affect a significant portion of the US population, with variations observed across different states and demographic groups.

The findings from the CDC report emphasize the importance of recognizing social determinants of health and their impact on mental well-being. By understanding the risk factors and prevalence of this mental health issue, policymakers and healthcare professionals can work together to develop targeted interventions and allocate resources effectively.

Eventually, addressing the mental issue requires a comprehensive approach that prioritizes mental health support and promotes a society that values and prioritizes emotional well-being.

