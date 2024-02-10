Researchers find people with PCOS 8 times more likely to attempt suicide

A team of researchers in Taiwan has discovered a troubling connection between PCOS and mental health. Their study shows that persons grappling with polycystic ovary syndrome could be at a significantly higher risk of attempting suicide. The findings point to an eight-fold risk between physical and mental health.

PCOS is more than just a medical term; it's a daily reality for many, characterized by symptoms that range from irregular periods to issues with insulin levels. Yet, what often goes unseen is the inner distress it can foster, a distress laid bare by the Taiwanese study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Suicide risk is eight times higher in women with PCOS

Depression leading to suicide (Image via Freepik)

Diving into 15 years of national health records encompassing nearly 19,000 individuals with PCOS and their matched controls, the researchers diligently pored over the figures. The number 8.47 – the calculated increase in the likelihood of a suicide attempt after a PCOS diagnosis – is a stark statistic indeed.

Looking closer, the study delves beyond the headline into more somber details. Adjusting for variables like age, mental health conditions and lifestyle factors, the heightened risk persisted, drawing a line of caution that should not be ignored. This was a pattern that held across various life stages, from young to older adults.

However, these findings are not numbers in a vacuum; they breathe life into the urgent conversation on mental health in those with PCOS. The study suggests that routine monitoring for mental well-being is as paramount as a physical treatment for those diagnosed.

While these results are of immediate concern, the authors raise points of caution about their study. For one, they mention that administrative health data might underestimate the actual number of persons with PCOS or mental health conditions. There's also an acknowledgment that they could not incorporate factors like bodyweight or specific symptoms of depression in their analysis.

Nevertheless, the message resounds clearly: being aware of and addressing mental health struggles is critical for those wrestling with PCOS. As the researchers suggest, staying vigilant about these risks could pave the way for better support and, eventually, lives lived with less silent suffering.

Why mental health awareness matters in PCOS

Mental awareness helps to make health better (Image via Freepik)

It's perhaps a wake-up call for those in healthcare to not only treat but also listen and empathize more deeply.

For friends and family, it may be a signal to reach out and support their loved ones. And for society at large, it's a reminder that hidden struggles are profound, requiring awareness and understanding.

The study does more than present facts. It's a plea for a more attentive and caring framework where checks on mental health become as routine as checking blood pressure. It underscores the necessity of comprehensive care – looking after the mind with the same urgency as the body.

The author's final word is a clarion call for mental health care in the context of PCOS – a condition often entangled with societal expectations around fertility and appearance that can exact a heavy emotional toll.

This study is an essential first step toward a more nuanced understanding of PCOS.

Through a clearer lens, the hope is that those affected by PCOS will not only find a path to physical health but also the support they need as they navigate the complexities of this syndrome with courage and community support.