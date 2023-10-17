Researchers find out why working night shift is bad for health

Night shift workers in various companies wake up throughout the night while most of us sleep. Although there's mixed feedback from employees regarding their experience working during the night, all experience some kind of exhaustion and tiredness.

Scientists at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom have found out why night shifts cause not just exhaustion but long-term health problems as well. They studied the connection between hormones associated with sleep-wake cycles and the daily eating habits of rats.

It was observed that any disruptions in circadian rhythms had a significant effect on the rats' eating behaviors.

Why working night shift is bad for health

Night sleep is extremely essential for metabolic processes. (Image via Unsplash/Gregory Pappas)

The scientists administered corticosterone to the rats, a hormone similar to the stress hormone cortisol in humans. The hormone was injected either in synchrony with or out of phase with the light-dark rhythm.

Corticosterone levels usually increase significantly before waking up and gradually decreased in rats. In the case of rats with undisturbed circadian rhythms, administration of poorly timed corticosterone led to them eating half of their daily food during the time they usually sleep otherwise.

Study author Dr. Stafford Lightman explained:

"When we disturb the normal relationship of corticosterone with the day-to-night light cycle, it results in abnormal gene regulation and appetite during the period of time that the animals normally sleep,"

Hence, this fluctuation of hormones makes the night shift bad for health in humans as well, as stress hormones work in similar ways in many mammals.

Continuation of this trend may lead to weight gain, diabetes, cancer, depression and heart disease. There's already enough research done on the effects of bad sleep on long-term health, and the aforementioned study further supports the cause.

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine carried out a study on sleep misperception and found that improper sleep can lead to various mental health problems.

In the long run, the risk of depression, anxiety and other similar disorders increases. People with night shift duties often complain of similar mental health issues, as day sleep cannot compensate for hormonal fluctuations.

How to get better sleep in between shifts?

Staying awake throughout the night can affect mental health. (Image via Unsplash/Nik Shuliahin)

Sleep is essential for metabolic processes in the body and DNA repairs. Improper sleep breaks the circadian rhythm and disrupts these essential metabolic processes.

It's true that night shifts are essential to the functioning of various multinational companies due to world time zones, but shifting between night and day shifts can give time to recover from these effects.

Well-ventilated, soft clothing can help fall asleep easily. In winter, a warm shower before bed can help maintain core body temperature. You can use an eye mask in office to take quick naps during night shifts as well.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

