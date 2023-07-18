Researchers at Harvard have apparently discovered a concoction that can reverse ageing

Researchers at Harvard have reportedly discovered a magic potion that could reverse ageing, much to everyone's surprise.

The findings were proposed by a bunch of scientists from Harvard Medical School who claimed that the mixtures they made could reverse the process of ageing and allow those who use it to feel more young and confident.

A ground-breaking drug that could alter the process of ageing

Scientists have found an antidote to ageing by formulating a cocktail that can reverse signs of ageing. (Image Forbes/Google)

It's a revolutionary chemical concoction has taken the world by storm and is the subject of discussion in newspapers and news channels.

The mixturesin question are cocktails prepared by researchers at Harvard consisting of a combination of five to seven agents, some of which are already used to treat many physical and mental health conditions.

The study, which was primarily conducted over mice and monkeys spanning three years, bore positive results, as scientists were able to shortlist six cocktails that could reverse signs of old age and promote youthful skin within a week.

Speaking about the potentially life-altering discovery, Harvard researcher David Sinclair shared the related details via a Twitter post. The study and its findings were also published in the medical journal Aging. He tweeted:

"Grateful to share our latest publication: We’ve previously shown age reversal is possible using gene therapy to turn on embryonic genes. Now we show it’s possible with chemical cocktails, a step towards affordable whole-body rejuvenation."

David Sinclair @davidasinclair Grateful to share our latest publication: We’ve previously shown age reversal is possible using gene therapy to turn on embryonic genes. Now we show it’s possible with chemical cocktails, a step towards affordable whole-body rejuvenation 1/17 aging-us.com/article/204896…

Scientists at Harvard have discovered a magical potion to alter ageing. (Image via Science Mill/Google)

The findings of the research are indeed a breakthrough in the field of medical science, more so at a time when people are putting so much importance on their external appearance.

However, before things take off and these solutions are prepared in bulk, clinical trials need to be conducted to corroborate the claims put forward by the researchers before they can be used.