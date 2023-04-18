Rice & wheat consumption linked with 14 million Type 2 diabetes cases, study finds   

Can having too much rice cause type 2 diabetes? Well, yes.

A new study published in Nature Medicine concluded that an estimated 14 million cases of type 2 diabetes in 2018 were largely caused by three dietary factors – excess consumption of refined rice and wheat, insufficient intake of whole grains and overconsumption of processed meat.

The study was based on information from the Global Dietary database, global diabetes case estimates and population demographics from different sources, along with data on how food choices affect people with diabetes and obesity from a variety of published papers and studies.

What’s the study on rice and diabetes all about?

Researchers looked at data from 1990 and 2018 to identify which dietary factors had type 2 diabetes surging globally. In the study, researchers examined the diets of 184 countries worldwide and found that more than 70% of diabetes cases in 2018 were mainly caused by unhealthy dietary habits.

They found that out of 11 dietary factors considered, three had a higher contribution to the increasing cases of type 2 diabetes. That included excess consumption of wheat and rice along with overconsumption of processed meat and insufficient intake of whole grains.

In fact, excess consumption of fruit juice and not consuming enough seeds, nuts or starchy vegetables had less of an impact on diabetes cases. Of the 184 countries, almost all saw an increase in type 2 diabetes cases between 1990 and 2018, leading to a growing burden on families and healthcare systems.

According to the researchers, these findings showcase important areas for national and global focus to reduce the burden of diabetes by improving nutrition.

Russia and Poland had most type 2 diabetes cases

Researchers found that Central and Eastern Europe as well as Central Asia had the highest cases of diabetes linked to poor diet. That was likely due to countries such as Russia and Poland, where diets mostly mean a high amount of processed meat, red meat and potatoes.

Cases were also high in the Caribbean and Latin America due to high consumption of processed meat, sugary drinks and less intake of whole grains.

The study also showed that poor eating habits are leading to a large proportion of type 2 diabetes cases in men than in women, in urban than rural residents, and in younger than older adults, at a global level.

The study encourages healthier eating choices. As per the researchers:

"These findings can help inform nutritional priorities for clinicians, policymakers and private sector actors as they encourage healthier dietary choices that address this global epidemic."

How can you prevent risk of diabetes?

The best way to prevent diabetes is to keep your weight in check and get moving. A few minutes of exercise along with a healthy and nutritious diet is all you need to prevent risk of diabetes.

It's also important to keep an eye on your lifestyle habits, including quitting smoking and avoiding alcohol consumption as much as you can. These factors are not only linked to type 2 diabetes, but they're also major contributors to heart and kidney disease.

So, if you still wonder “Can rice cause diabetes”, the answer is a resounding yes. Previously, there have been studies regarding rice and diabetes, and all have concluded that people who consume high level of white rice may have an increased chance of developing type 2 diabetes.

So, if you have pre-diabetes, it's best to be mindful of your rice consumption, particularly white rice. According to experts, brown rice can be a great addition to your diabetic diet.

