Richard Lewis announced dead: what led to the comedian’s sudden demise?

Around 9:22 p.m. on the 27th of February, 2024, Richard Lewis passed away due to cardiopulmonary arrest. Three weeks before his death, he had spoken about his condition to his fans, and why he missed Curb’s season 12 launch party, referring to which he said,

"I have some occasional walking difficulties with Parkinson's the last couple of years. It's not major. I'm getting through it fine so far, but I didn't want to go to, spend five or six hours mingling with so many people,” he explained of skipping the event. “It's just asking for trouble."

Lewis will be laid to rest at Roseville, Minnesota’s Temple of Aaron cemetery after his last rites.

In case you do not already know

Born on the 29th of June,1947, Richard was an actor, writer, and standup comedian, best known for his sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm.

What led to Richard Lewis's demise

The primary cause of his sudden demise was cardiac arrest according to his death certificate. However, Richard Lewis was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2021, and according to the doctors, this was seen as the secondary cause of his death.

In his earlier days, Lewis struggled with substance abuse as well as mental health issues but stated that he had been sober since 1994.

When Richard Lewis found out about his getting affected by Parkinson’s, he decided to step down from standup comedy last April.

He said on X in a video that , "I have Parkinson's disease, but I'm under a doctor's care and everything is cool, and I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog, and I love all my friends and my fans, and now you know where it's been at the last three and a half years."

He died at his residence and was at peace, according to his publicist Jeff Abraham. His wife Joyce Lapinsky has thanked all the well-wishers and fans and wants privacy for now.

His friend and onscreen show star and creator, Larry David, who was born in the same hospital just 3 days apart and met Lewis in the summer camp reacted to his death, saying

“He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that, I’ll never forgive him.”

Lewis has left us, but his legacy and his art of making people laugh will forever be in our hearts. We wish his family the best to recover from this sudden and untimely demise and we shall remember him in our prayers.

Rest in peace Richard Lewis.