Right side of 6-year-old’s brain shut off by doctors to prevent spread of Rasmussen's Encephalitis

Another milestone in the history of medical sciences was made when Brianna Bodley, a 6-year-old girl, underwent surgery to completely shut off the right side of her brain to prevent the spread of a deadly brain disease known as “Rasmussen’s Encephalitis” or RE, in short.

Unlike adopting the traditional method of removing the non-functioning part of the brain to cure Rasmussen’s Encephalitis, Dr. Aaron Robison came up with this innovative approach. Here, the right hemisphere of Brianna’s brain was disconnected to beat RE, as per a KABC report.

In this article, we will look into this groundbreaking approach to treat Rasmussen’s Encephalitis and how this procedure has impacted Brianna’s life.

Understanding Rasmussen's Encephalitis Brain Disorder

Rasmussen’s Encephalitis is a rare brain disorder (Image by Kjpargeter on Freepik)

Rasmussen’s Encephalitis, which is also referred to as RE, is a rare and extremely dangerous brain disorder. It is caused due to chronic inflammation in the brain. RE mainly affects children, and can lead to permanent brain damage and deterioration of motor skills if not treated on time.

Six-year-old Brianna Bodley was diagnosed with Rasmussen’s Encephalitis in 2022. Her mother, Crystal Bodley told KABC about how Brianna used to experience daily seizures, which affected her physical as well as emotional well-being.

Decision to Disconnect Half of Brianna’s Brain

Brianna’s surgery to disable right hemisphere of her brain was 10 hours long (Image by Wavebreakmedia_micro on Freepik)

Conventionally, RE is treated by removing the affected non-functional parts of the brain. However, Dr. Robison and his medical team at Loma Linda University Health opted for a different path, which proved to be successful in Brianna’s case. It also unveiled the potential of managing and curing Rasmussen’s Encephalitis.

Instead of removing parts of her brain, Brianna was made to undergo a 10-hour surgery in which the affected right hemisphere of her brain was disconnected from the rest. The surgical procedure involved accessing the right side of Brianna’s brain through the Sylvian fissure, sparing the functioning left side. This surgery was a success as it stopped the progression of RE in Brianna’s brain.

Surgical Implications and Road to Recovery

Brianna’s condition are improving after the brain surgery (Image by Tonodiaz on Freepik)

As the right side of her brain is completely shut off, the left side of Brianna’s brain would have the responsibility of performing functions of the right side as well.

However, Brianna would initially experience some loss of peripheral vision and reduced fine motor skills in her left hand. Dr. Robison, however, ensured Brianna’s family that physical therapy would help her regain these abilities and allow her to lead a normal six-year-old life very soon.

The Bodley family has been sharing Brianna’s journey to recovery on social media. Her mother reported that Brianna was able to walk with assistance just a few days after the surgery.

Highlighting the recent developments in Brianna’s condition, her mother made a post on Instagram that said:

“Post op day 10: Brianna is awake all day now. Happy to have my baby back and awake. Still working on balance and learning to walk. Finding things to the left is hard for her. She won't know nothing is there unless she is told. Her pain is under control almost gone.”

In conclusion, Rasmussen’s Encephalitis is a rare and highly dangerous brain disorder that could only be treated in the past by removing the affected parts of the brain.

But making history in the field of medical sciences, Dr. Aaron Robison and his team at the Loma Linda University Health adopted an innovative approach of shutting down the RE-affected right hemisphere of the six-year-old Brianna Bodley’s brain. This approach has the potential to serve as the cure for RE and improve Brianna’s health and life expectancy as well.