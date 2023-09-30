Rollerblading: How the age-old sport is gaining popularity recently?

The previously beloved rollerblading is back in the game. Thanks to the recent social media trends the sport has got its limelight back. It is not only a mere nostalgic pastime, but also offers ample health benefits when done cautiously.

Rollerblading can provide you with physical advantages and help you burn calories consistently. It can also help with strength development, improve balance, and enhance cardiovascular capabilities.

In this article, we will discuss if rollerblading is a good exercise, its benefits, and which muscles are involved while doing it.

What muscles does rollerblading work?

Roller skating engages the whole body (Image by ASphotofamily on Freepik)

Roller skating works your lower body, the glutes, quads, hamstrings and your quads and the way you roll in it makes it a unique sport.

With the push-off lateral movement, it focuses on specific glute muscles helping you build glute strength. This helps in enhancing full body stability and provides a balanced hip appearance. It can also help in reducing back pain which could be caused due to muscular imbalance.

Roller skating is a complete body activity, to maintain balance during skating one should rely highly on core muscles. The lower back, spine, and abdomen work together in order to find balance and keep skating.

Thus, it is a good full-body activity that mainly focuses on lower body strength and promotes stability and strength.

The benefits of rollerblading

Roller skating is good for heart health (Image by user18526052 on Freepik)

Rollerblading is not just a fun pastime, but comes with enough health benefits too.

Enhances lower-body strength

Skating can do wonders for our lower body, it is gentle on joints due to its low-impact nature, making it an ideal choice for those who have joint concerns.

Moreover, according to research, it can also help you grow skeletal muscles. Thus it is a good option to think of if you want to enhance your lower body strength.

Improved balance

It helps you get a better posture and coordination. The lower area of contact with the ground makes your core and lower back muscles work hard. Thus, it can actually help you improve your balance.

Improve heart health

Based on research, it is a heart-healthy activity. It improves glucose tolerance and increases normal heart function. It can also reduce resting heart rate and blood pressure levels.

Mood Lifter

Roller skating also helps you lift your mood up. It can elevate energy levels and stimulate the release of mood-enhancing chemicals and help in reducing stress.

Safety measures while rollerblading

Roller skating should be done with proper head, knee, wrist gears to avoid injuries (Image by master1305 on Freepik)

One should follow all the safety measures as rollerblading comes with risks just like any other sport. Cuts, scrapes, wrist sprains and fractures are some common injuries that come with it, so investing in proper safety gear is important.

One should avoid skating if they are already suffering or recovering from some injury.

If you are just a beginner, it is advisable to start slower with proper investments in skates as well as safety gear. Building endurance and skill by taking your own time is the way to enjoy it while having all the fun of skating without risking your health.

Rollerskating is more than just a pastime. It is a fun and effective exercise that engages your full body while mainly focusing on the lower part of your body. Rollerskating can be a rewarding activity for people of all ages.