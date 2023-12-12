Ronnie Coleman reveals his gym routine for winning Mr. Olympia

Whenever we talk about bodybuilding, most people think of Ronnie Coleman first. Ronnie Coleman is a professional bodybuilder who retired in 2007. He is considered one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time. Ronnie has been honored with the title “Mr. Olympia” continuously for 8 years. Ronnie Coleman has been through many severe surgeries followed by the retirement of 2007.

Recently, Ronnie Coleman was interviewed by Ranveer Allahbadia in which he explained his whole experience of fitness journey and how he trained himself to become such an extraordinary bodybuilder. In this article, we will further learn about Ronnie Coleman’s experience, his gym routine and how he went through the tough times.

Ronnie Coleman’s journey

Ronnie Coleman has been through a lot of surgeries (image by ronniecoleman8 on Instagram)

Ronnie Coleman, a renowned bodybuilder recently came to India and went to the show of Ranveer Allahbadia i.e. Beer Biceps. Ronnie shared his personal experience in the field of bodybuilding and certainly shared his gym routine to influence the youth who are trying to train their bodies.

Ronnie Coleman was asked if he is proud of himself to which he replied:

“Oh yeah, cuz I know what I had to do to get like that, a lot of hard work, a lot”.

Ronnie went through many surgeries after retirement. As the slideshow of his photos of bodybuilding was showing up, he said:

“You know, even in all these photos you see, I still had issues” referring to his struggles with a herniated disc.

Ronnie Coleman has undergone approximately 13 surgeries. He explained

“Probably like see, when I say 13, eight on my back, three on the hip, three on the neck, was that 14 somewhere in there”

-

Gym routine of Ronnie Coleman

Everyone must follow a gym routine in order to avoid mistakes (image by master1305 on freepik)

Known for his unparalleled work ethic, Coleman expressed his love for every type of workout. When queried about his favorite muscle to work out, he responded,

“Oh man see, I tell everybody I enjoyed all of them. I didn’t really have a favourite you know, I enjoyed everything.”

Although he said that his quads are one of his favorites, along with the chest and the back.

Ronnie was asked about his rep range to which he said that he had a fixed rep range ranging from 10 to 30 and he used to rotate it from time to time. For chest workout specifically, he followed a rep range of four sets i.e. 20, 15, 12, and 10 and according to Ronnie Coleman, if someone burns themselves out with every set, that is the key to growing up to an optimal size.

He explained that overdoing rep ranges never added to his bodybuilding growth, so it is advised to have a gym routine and follow it to avoid mistakes.

The soreness has nothing to do with the bodybuilding as Ronnie Coleman said that he hardly ever got sore and not to take muscle soreness as a sign that your body is building up.

Ronnie Coleman was one of the greatest bodybuilders and people should get inspired by him as he is still in his game after being retired and going through such tough times. People who aspire great body and a healthy lifestyle should have a gym routine and work accordingly to avoid future injuries.