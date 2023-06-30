Madonna was reportedly found unconscious over the weekend and was rushed to hospital.

The news was announced by the singer’s talent manager Guy Oseary on Instagram where he said that the singer was admitted to the intensive care unit and treated for a severe bacterial infection.

Now, Madonna’s longtime friend, Rosie O’Donnell, has shared a positive update on the iconic singer’s health following her hospitalization for a serious bacterial infection.

Madonna health update

Rosie O'Donnell with the iconic singer. (Photo via Instagram/rosie)

Rosie O’Donnell, the 61-year-old actress and comedian, took to Instagram to share her friend's positive health update.

Donnell assured fans that the singer is recovering well and is doing good. She shared an old photograph of herself and the legendary singer with the caption, “She’s feeling good”, a thumbs-up emoji and hashtags #madonna #love.

Rosie O’Donnell and Madonna first met in the early ’90s, on the sets of “A League of Their Own” and have been friends since then. A source close to the 'Material girl' singer also said that the singer is back home and feeling better.

The popular singer's hospital stay was first announced by her manager, Guy Oseary. He wrote on Instagram:

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to several days stay in the ICU."

Madonna’s celebration World Tour rescheduled

The Celebration World tour was scheduled to start on July 16. (Photo via Instagram/pitchfork)

Guy Oseary also announced that the singer's upcoming Celebration World tour will be rescheduled. In the same Instagram post, Oseary wrote:

"At the time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and the rescheduled shows.

The Celebration World tour was scheduled for July to mark the famous singer's successful 40-year anniversary in the industry. It was set to start on July 16 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena with a closing night at the Amsterdam Ziggo Dome.

What is a bacterial infection?

Bacterial infections are caused by a variety of bacteria that invades and affects the body. While these infections are quite common, serious ones can require hospitalization.

Common symptoms

As far as symptoms of bacterial infections are concerned, different bacteria can lead to different symptoms, but some of the common ones include:

fever

fatigue

body pain

chills

skin rash

swelling

redness

A bacterial infection can affect adults and children of any age and can infect any area of the body, including the lungs, bladder, intestines, skin, and brain. It can last for up to weeks but often goes away on its own.

In severe bacterial infection cases and serious symptoms, people might need prescription antibiotics or anti-inflammatory medications. If not treated the right way, the infection can spread and cause major health complications.

