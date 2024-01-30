Rotavirus, all you need to know: symptoms and prevention

Rotavirus is a virus that causes diarrhea and mostly attacks children under five. Even though it spreads rapidly, you can mostly treat it at home, but the bad cases might need a hospital visit. The best way to avoid this is getting vaccinated.

What is rotavirus?

Rotavirus is an infection causing diarrhea, and is common for kids to face it at least once before they turn five. Early hints of this infection are a fever and barfing, followed by three to seven days of water-like diarrhea. It can sometimes also cause abdominal pain.

The risky part is that this infection can start to spread even two days before any signs show up. Not keeping clean plays a big role in spreading this infection, especially if you are not washing your hands after using the bathroom or changing your kid's diaper.

It could then move to anything you lay your hands on like food, toys and utensils. If another person touches these dirty objects with their mouth, they could get the infection too.

When to seek medical assistance

As a parent, you need to be proactive and seek medical help for your child if they show these symptoms:

Diarrhea lasting for more than 24 hours Frequent vomiting Black or bloody stool High fever (102 F or 38.9 C or higher) Signs of tiredness, irritability, or severe pain Signs of dehydration such as a dry mouth, crying without tears, hardly peeing, being abnormally sleepy, or not reacting to things as usual.

However, adults are not left out either. As an adult, you should consult a doctor if you:

Can't keep liquids down for 24 hours Have diarrhea for more than two days Blood in your vomit or bowel movements Have a temperature higher than 103 F (39.4 C) Show signs of dehydration

How common is rotavirus?

Rotavirus usually attacks children between 3 and 35 months, mainly those spending a lot of time in childcare spots. Older people and adults looking after young kids also have a bigger risk of catching it. In the US, this infection is at its highest during winter and spring.

Do not ignore the complications

If rotavirus isn't treated, it can cause serious diarrhea and dehydration. If you don't take care of it fast, dehydration can turn into a life-threatening problem.

It is better to avoid trouble

Good hygene by washing hands often helps to keep this bug away, but this isn't guaranteed. Hand sanitizers don't do much either as they don't affect this infection.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that kids should get a rotavirus vaccine. We have two vaccines, RotaTeq and Rotarix, on offer. RotaTeq is given by mouth three times when the kid's 2, 4, and 6 months old, while Rotarix is given twice to babies at 2 and 4 months old.

These vaccines are seen as safe, keeping thousands of kids clear of the infection each year. There is a rare downside where a part of the gut folds back on itself (intussusception).

If you spot symptoms like stomach ache, vomiting, diarrhea, bloody stools or any change in the way your kid poops after their rotavirus vaccine, call your doctor right away.

To conclude, rotavirus is a regular, majorly contagious virus causing harsh diarrhea mostly in the kids. Keeping clean can help stop it from spreading, but the number one defence is getting your kid vaccinated.

With quick and right care, children can bounce back from it with minor issues. The key is to consult a doctor immediately when you spot any signs of sickness in your little one.