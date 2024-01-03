RSV home remedies which can save you from a doctor's visit

RSV is quite a common viral infection that mostly targets children or infants, however, it can also affect older adults, thus knowing RSV home remedies becomes important in order to avoid various complications related to it. Respiratory Syncytial Virus which is short for RSV affects our lungs and may cause infections in them.

RSV in general does not cause much trouble but in some cases, it can cause some serious problems in our lungs. In such cases, one may require special assistance, and in the rest RSV home remedies are sufficient.

In this article, we will discuss more about RSV, its symptoms, causes, and its home remedies.

RSV home remedies: Understanding its symptoms

What are the common symptoms of RSV? (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

RSV symptoms are just like any other cold. While it may vary based on the severity of the illness or the impact it has on you. The mostly seen symptoms of this condition include a fever, cough, congestion, and sneezing. However, if the severity of the symptoms increases you may face difficulty in breathing, a change in skin color, and wheezing which is accompanied by a runny nose.

Since RSV is a lot like other viral infections it is quite similar to COVID. What makes this different from COVID is that in COVID one may lose the ability to taste and smell while in RSV there are no such complications observed.

RSV home remedies: What are the causes of this condition?

What can cause RSV? (Image by user18526052 on Freepik)

Similar to COVID or any other viral infections RSV can also be caused due to the spread of respiratory droplets or by the touch of various contaminated surfaces.

It is also observed that infants or kids with weaker immunity like pre mature babies are more prone to complications related to RSV. RSV is quite contagious and can be spread rapidly, especially in crowded places or to aged adults. People with chronic lung conditions and heart problems are more likely to get RSV.

In usual cases, the complications related to RSV are sorted out within a few weeks, while in severe cases one may develop bronchiolitis or ear infections. Other than this one can get pneumonia, dehydration, difficulty in breathing, or worsening of asthma.

RSV home remedies: How can it be treated at home?

RSV home remedies (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Respiratory Syncytial Virus can usually be detected by rapid tests or by simply conducting a blood test. Its treatment does not include antibiotics considering this is caused by a virus.

However, this condition can be treated at home. The following steps can be used to get ahold of RSV.

Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated can help you reduce the RSV complications. Taking enough drinks throughout the day keeps your respiratory tract moist and can further help in clearing mucus. Consumption of warm fluids like soup can also be calming.

Take Rest

Along with staying hydrated, one must not forget to rest as it helps your body heal and recover.

Keep Air Humid

If the weather is dry one may use a cool mist humidifier. Breathing through this can help clear congestion and help with coughing as well. However, one must make sure that the humidifier is clean as if not cleaned regularly bacteria infestation may be seen.

Nasal drops

Nasal drops can also be another alternative for your blocked nose. These saline nasal drops reduce congestion and are safe for use even for small children. However, one must adhere to their medical adviser.

Warm Baths

Taking a warm bath can also help you reduce congestion and help you relax your body.

Using over-the-counter medicines

Another RSV home remedies is going over the counter can also help you in reducing the symptoms of RSV. Taking pain relievers can counter fever and help with congestion.

Along with these RSV home remedies, one must take a balanced diet with sufficient nutrients in order to safeguard your recovery.

RSV is a common infection and can cause various complications if not given proper care. Using these RSV home remedies can help you control the symptoms and treat them properly. However, if the symptoms persist one must seek medical attention as soon as possible.