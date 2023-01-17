The Russell Gage injury has been making headlines for a while now, and rightly so. It so happens that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver had to be taken off the field on a stretcher.

It goes without saying that any type of sport, whether it’s football, basketball, or even wrestling, comes with its own risks. So when Russell Gage was carried off the field, NFL fans didn't know how to react.

How did the Russell Gage injury happen?

Russell Gage (Image via Google)

During the fourth quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wild card NFC game against the Dallas Cowboys, Gage went close to the end zone to take a pass from Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. However, Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson tackled him as the game went on, which did not end well for Gage.

He tried to get up following the tackle but was unable to do so. Almost immediately, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ bench was empty as everyone arrived on-field to surround Gage while medical staff looked into the injury.

Russell Gage injury update

Russell Gage (Image via Google)

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles informed reporters that Russell Gage has been rushed to a local hospital where he is being evaluated. Medical staff are concerned about potential neck injuries, and he’s being checked for any signs of the same.

It’s being reported that Russell Gage suffered a concussion during the tackle which resulted in him not being able to pull himself up.

Furthermore, there are reports that reveal that Russell Gage took a hit on the side of his helmet that could have caused his neck to cushion the impact. In fact, considering everyone came on-field following the tackle, it is proof of how rough the fall was. Unfortunately, tackles in the NFL can be deadly, and some lead to career-ending injuries.

Russell Gage (Image via Instagram: @w8k3mupruss)

In the off-chance that Russell Gage injury is a possible neck injury, he may not be able to be on-field for a while.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card game. The Buccaneers weren’t doing too well during the time Russell Gage wasn’t injured. However, once he was injured, it was rather clear that Tampa Bay wouldn’t be able to overpower the Dallas Cowboys.

As of writing this, there isn’t any more update on Russell Gage injury, and what the future holds for him. Hopefully, he’ll be able to recover and return to the field at the earliest.

Russell Gage has been playing as a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since he was drafted in 2018 in the 6th round. Prior to that, he was playing with the Atlanta Falcons. Gage signed a 3-year contract with the Buccaneers for $30 Million.

