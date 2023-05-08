Science behind lactogenic foods: boost your milk production naturally

Lactogenic foods are often recommended to breastfeeding moms to boost milk production and make breastfeeding easier. However, not everyone knows why these foods help, or what other benefits they can provide for a new mom and her baby.

In this article, we'll discuss why lactogenic foods are so important for breastfeeding mothers, as well as how they work in your body to promote milk production.

What are lactogenic foods?

Lactogenic foods are those that have been traditionally believed to increase breast milk production. They contain certain compounds that stimulate the production of prolactin, the hormone responsible for milk production.

Try these lactogenic foods to boost your milk production naturally

Here are some lactogenic foods and the science behind their milk-boosting properties:

1) Oats

Oats are a great source of iron, fiber, and protein. They are also high in saponins, a type of plant compound that has been shown to increase the levels of prolactin in breastfeeding women.

2) Fenugreek

Fenugreek is a herb that has long been used to boost milk supply. It contains compounds that can mimic estrogen, which can stimulate the production of prolactin. Some studies have also shown that fenugreek can increase milk volume and fat content.

3) Brewer's yeast

Brewer's yeast is a type of yeast used in brewing beer. It is also a rich source of B vitamins and minerals like iron and selenium. Brewer's yeast has been shown to increase milk production and improve the nutritional quality of breast milk.

4) Fennel

Fennel is a herb that has been used for centuries to increase milk supply. It contains phytoestrogens, which can stimulate the production of prolactin. Fennel can also help ease digestion and reduce colic in breastfed babies.

5) Leafy greens

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and collard greens are rich in iron, calcium, and vitamin C. They are also a good source of phytoestrogens, which can increase milk production.

6) Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds like almonds, cashews, sesame seeds, and flaxseeds are rich in protein, healthy fats, and minerals like calcium and magnesium. They can also help increase milk production due to their high content of phytoestrogens.

7) Garlic

Garlic has been shown to have lactogenic properties, thanks to its high content of allicin, a compound that can stimulate the production of prolactin. While some mothers may worry about the strong taste and smell of garlic affecting their milk, it is generally safe to consume moderate amounts.

How do these foods help in increasing milk production naturally?

Incorporating these foods into your diet can help boost milk production naturally. However, it's important to note that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to increasing milk supply, and some women may need to explore other options like pumping, nursing more frequently, or seeking the advice of a lactation consultant.

Additionally, it's important to consume these foods in moderation and as part of a well-balanced diet. While these foods are generally considered safe for breastfeeding mothers and their babies, some may cause allergies or digestive issues in some individuals.

In conclusion, lactogenic foods are a natural and effective way to increase breast milk production in breastfeeding mothers. By incorporating these foods into your diet and maintaining good breastfeeding practices, you can provide your baby with the nourishment they need to thrive.

