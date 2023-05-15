Science of sleep: Why do women need more sleep than men?

Do women need more sleep than men? It's a question that has been asked many times, and the answer is yes.

Women need more sleep than men due to a variety of physiological and biological factors. In this article, we explore the science behind the different sleep needs of men and women — and why they matter so much.

Yes, women need more sleep than men. and it's not just because they're lazy or have a bad habit of staying up late watching Netflix (though these are also valid reasons).

The reason has to do with the differences between male and female brains and how those differences affect the amount of sleep we need. Men have less active brains during sleep than women do because their bodies produce less of certain hormones that activate brain cells during deep sleep.

These hormones include melatonin, prolactin and growth hormone, which are essential for healthy brain function.

How much sleep do women need?

7-9 hours of sleep is recommended. (Image via Pexels/Kampus Production)

The National Sleep Foundation recommends that adults get between seven and nine hours of sleep per night, but it's not just about quantity; quality matters too. If you're having trouble falling asleep and staying asleep, it's time to consider what might be keeping you up at night.

This discrepancy has a lot to do with women's bodies being more complex than men's. Women have a greater need for sleep than men do, as their reproductive systems require more energy, which means they need more rest so they can function properly throughout the day (and night).

Men also have an advantage when it comes to getting by on less shuteye: Their bodies produce testosterone and growth hormone, both of which help them stay awake longer without feeling tired or drowsy. That means they can function well without getting much shut-eye at all.

So why do women need more sleep? The answer lies in several factors

Hormone plays a huge role. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piaquadio)

Hormonal differences - Hormones play a significant role in sleep regulation. Women's hormonal cycles, like menstruation, pregnancy and menopause, can affect their sleep patterns.

During menstruation, women may experience more disturbed sleep due to hormonal fluctuations. Pregnancy can also cause sleep disturbances due to increased levels of progesterone, which can make women feel more tired. During menopause, women may experience hot flashes and night sweats, which can also disrupt their sleep.

Brain differences - Women's brains are wired differently than men's. Women tend to have more activity in the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for decision-making, problem-solving and regulating emotions. This increased activity can lead to more mental fatigue, which requires more sleep to recover.

Physical differences - Women's bodies are generally smaller than men's, which means they have less muscle mass. That can make physical tasks more challenging and lead to more physical fatigue, which requires more sleep to recover.

Multi-tasking - Women tend to be more likely to engage in multi-tasking activities than men. Multi-tasking can be mentally and physically taxing, which requires more sleep to recover.

Women's bodies are different from men's, and that's why they need more sleep

Getting good quality sleep is essential. (Image via Pecel/Ketut Subiyanto)

There are many reasons why women need more sleep than men. The first is that, on average, women have a higher percentage of body fat than men. That means their bodies are warmer and more sensitive to temperature fluctuations - both good things when it comes to getting quality rest at night.

Another reason for this disparity in sleep requirements is that women tend to have smaller frames with less muscle mass compared with men who are larger in stature and have more overall muscle mass.

That helps explain why many people lie awake staring at the ceiling after tossing and turning for hours: Their muscles aren't being worked out enough.

Women need more sleep than men due to hormonal, brain, physical and lifestyle differences.

It's essential for women to prioritize their sleep to maintain good physical and mental health. Getting enough sleep can help improve memory, concentration, mood and overall well-being. So, if you're a woman, don't feel guilty about hitting that snooze button for an extra few minutes of shut-eye. Your body needs it.

