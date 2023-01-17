Scientist Might Have Discovered the Key to Possibly Reverse Aging!

New research has recently come to light suggesting that we might finally be able to reverse aging. An experiment that started on mice 13 years ago by David Sinclair and his colleagues has yielded positive results and possibly the answer to the immortal question: how to reverse aging.

The study, published on January 12 in Cell by Professor of Genetics and co-director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, David Sinclair, describes a revolutionary aging clock that can accelerate or reverse aging.

Sinclair said that the experiments prove aging is reversible and can be "driven forward and backwards at will." According to Sinclair, the body holds a backup copy of youth that can be triggered to regenerate the body and hence reverse aging.

Earlier scientific concepts assumed that aging happens because of cellular damage (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

The combined experiments cast doubt on the long-held scientific notion that aging is the result of genetic mutations that undermine the DNA, resulting in a junkyard of damaged cellular tissue that can lead to deterioration of the body, disease, and eventually death.

Basically, Sinclair is suggesting that it's not cellular damage that makes the human body old, rather it's a loss of information like when an old computer gets corrupted software and can't read its own files, so the cell forgets how to function. This concept has been called "the information theory of aging" by Sinclair.

Is it Really Possible to Reverse Aging?

Genetics research fellow at Sinclair Lab and coauthor Jae-Hyun Yang reckons these new findings "will transform the way we view the process of aging and approach the treatment of diseases associated with aging".

The epigenome is like the operating system of the body, while DNA is the operating system. Epigenes are proteins and chemicals that are attached to the genes like freckles and literally just wait to tell the genes "what to do, where to do it, and when to do it," as stated by the National Human Genome Research Institute.

Indeed, the epigenome can "switch on" or "switch off" specific genes. Pollution, environmental toxins, and human behaviors like smoking, eating an inflammatory diet, and chronic sleep deprivation can all contribute to the process. Also, as more DNA is broken or damaged, the cellular process becomes corrupted, just like a computer, Sinclair said.

Research now suggest that aging may be due to a loss of information in the cell, much like the software of a computer getting corrupted (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Basically, the cell panics and the proteins that would normally regulate the genes instead have to go fix the DNA, he said. After that, these proteins don't all come back to where they started from, so it's like a Ping-Pong match where the balls end up all over the floor. Cellular components, like those of an Alzheimer's patient, essentially forget where they came from.

Meanwhile, the groundbreaking revelation is that a backup copy of the software is present in the body and can be reset. "We've demonstrated why this software can become corrupted and how to reset the system so that cells can once again read their genomes as accurately as they did when they were young," said Sinclair.

Whether a person is 25 or 75 years old, healthy or sick, Sinclair claims, if you're already old and sick, this process can make you feel and look young again by resetting the body's ability to regenerate. At this time, researchers are unaware of the nature of this 'software' that can reset the body. All that has been uncovered is that, we can flip the switch, meaning we might actually be able to reverse aging.

