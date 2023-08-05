Scientists discover bacteria, by chance, that fights malaria

Researchers have found a naturally occurring bacteria strain that can prevent mosquitoes from transmitting malaria to people. Scientists at a research center run by the GSK pharmaceutical company in Spain made the finding after noticing that a colony of mosquitoes intended for medication development had stopped transmitting the disease.

Trials evaluating its viability in the real world are now being conducted.

Can bacterial transformation stop the spread of malaria?

Bacteria may prevent the spread of this mosquito-borne illness. (Image via Pexels/ Iconcom)

The research director, Dr. Janneth Rodrigues, explains that the mosquito infection rate substantially decreased, eventually making the insects resistant to the parasite.

The samples from their 2014 experiment were frozen, and the scientists revisited them two years later to determine what had transpired. The bacteria, often referred to as the TC1 strain of Delftia tsuruhatensis which is found in mosquitoes' guts naturally, was shown to prevent the growth of malaria parasites inside the gut of the mosquito, hence reducing transmission.

Dr. Rodrigues said:

“The infection rate in the mosquitoes started dwindling and so by the end of the year the mosquitoes just would not be infected with the malaria parasite.”

Mosquitoes are the vector of parasite that cause this disease. (Image via Pexels/ Anuj)

Further research found that TC1 persists throughout a mosquito's life, drastically lowering its parasite burden by as much as 73%. The GSK team is investigating the idea of using the bacteria in areas where mosquitoes congregate in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University to increase its potential impact.

Dr. Rodrigues added:

“Once it colonizes the mosquito, it lasts for the entire lifespan. And we found out that, yes, it is the bacteria which was responsible for reducing transmission in those mosquitoes.”

Scientists are hoping that by turning this bacteria-based intervention into a product, they will soon have another weapon against one of the oldest diseases known to man.

Malaria cases worldwide

The Anopheles mosquito, which is responsible for transmitting the malaria parasite, is becoming more and more resistant to medications and sprays, putting nearly half of the world's population at risk. Currently, the mosquito-borne sickness claims the lives of 600,000 individuals each year.

As per CDC:

Nearly 3.2 billion people, or half of the global population, are at risk.

In 84 countries, the parasitic infection claimed the lives of 247 million people in 2021.

In 2021, it claimed 619,000 lives.

Travelers, military personnel, and citizens of the United States who live and work overseas are still at risk from it. In the United States, approximately 2,000 cases of this mosquito-borne illness are typically identified annually.

While vaccines are being developed, this discovery's potential to enhance the fight against malaria highlights the significance of creative solutions to this continuing global health crisis.