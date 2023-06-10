Scientists on the hunt: Tracking mystery carrier of cryptic trait of COVID in Ohio

Scientists have been on the hunt for a man who seems to be carrying a distinct and "cryptic" strain of COVID in Ohio.

The discovery of this unique variant has caught the attention of experts and social media users alike. Let's dive into the details and shed light on this captivating storyline.

The cryptic COVID lineage mystery

Imagine stumbling upon a completely new lineage of the virus while sifting through COVID-19 samples.

That's exactly what happened to Marc Johnson, a professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the University of Missouri School of Medicine. He uncovered an unusual strain of the virus in Ohio that appeared to originate from a single person. Quite the enigma, right?

The search for patient zero

Scientists are searching for the infected individual. (Image via Freepik/Rawpixel)

Now, we're not talking about a Hollywood-style manhunt here. Johnson merely sought assistance from his Twitter followers to solve this COVID-19 puzzle.

The primary objective was to locate the infected individual and extend a helping hand, as they were likely experiencing long Covid symptoms.

Unraveling clues of COVID in Ohio

By combing through US Census Data, Johnson and his followers determined that around 1,600 people commute between Washington Court House and Columbus, Ohio.

One of them is the probable carrier of this cryptic lineage. Johnson stressed that the intention was not to invade anyone's privacy but to create awareness. The hope was that someone who had been feeling unwell for an extended period might recognize themselves as a potential candidate.

Importance of mystery carrier

Why is this strain important? (Image via Freepik/Kjpargeter)

Discovering the mystery carrier is vital for researchers studying the virus's behavior and understanding how individuals can become super-shedders.

Although there's no immediate public health concern associated with this single case, identifying the individual could provide valuable insights into the virus's mutations and shed light on the long-term effects of COVID in Ohio.

A call for treatment and support

Johnson emphasized the need for the infected person to seek treatment. As there're currently no tests for detecting COVID-19 in stool, it's highly unlikely that the individual would be aware of their infection.

The professor speculated that the carrier might be experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms without realizing they have long COVID. By raising awareness, Johnson hopes the person will connect their symptoms with their location and seek the necessary medical attention.

The search for the person harboring the cryptic strain of COVID in Ohio continues. This scientific endeavor not only aims to assist an individual in need but also contribute to our understanding of the virus's behavior.

By shedding light on this unique case, we hope to inspire others to pay attention to their health and seek support when necessary. Stay tuned as the mystery unfolds, and let's keep working together to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19.

