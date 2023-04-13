Scientists Warn: New Car Smell Linked to Increased Cancer Risk

Scientists have revealed the hidden dangers of the new car smell. Researchers at Harvard University and the Beijing Institute of Technology examined the air in brand-new cars that had been left outside for a continuous 12 days.

Formaldehyde, a recognized carcinogen, was found to be 35 percent above Chinese national safety requirements. Another carcinogen, acetaldehyde, was discovered at amounts that were 61 percent above the recommended limits.

What does the study say about new car smell?

Despite having a considerable impact on human health, the car cabin environment has not been the subject of rigorous research. Thus, researchers at Harvard University and the Beijing Institute of Technology carried out a 12-day field investigation of brand-new vehicles in various environmental settings. They determined the concentrations of 20 popular volatile organic compounds.

A new study suggests new car smell has carcinogenic substances. (Image via Unsplash/ Edvin Johansson)

This study investigates the variability of volatile compounds in a realistic car cabin using observation and modeling. It calculates the additive lifetime cancer risk for drivers from three different exposure routes while in the cabin.

According to experts, driving for just an hour and a half a day exposes one to levels of formaldehyde and acetaldehyde that are over the recommended limits. The study discovered that harmful chemical levels rose as the temperature rose.

What is formaldehyde used for?

A typical, colorless, pungent substance called formaldehyde is a gas at room temperature. It is a substance that naturally occurs in the environment, some foods, and even our bodies, but it is also a chemical that is extensively used in a number of different sectors.

Formaldehyde-based technologies are employed in the automotive industry to create interior molded and under-the-hood components that enable greater fuel efficiency by decreasing vehicle weight. This explains why the new car smell consists of formaldehyde.

The smell of a new car has higher levels of formaldehyde. (Image via Unsplash/ Jenny Ueberberg)

Additionally, it is utilized to make brake pads, fuel system components, tire-cord adhesives, clear coat paints, and extremely durable exterior primers.

What is acetaldehyde? Is acetaldehyde toxic?

The study revealed higher levels of acetaldehyde in the new car smell. This might raise two questions - what is acetaldehyde and how is it linked to cancer?

Acetaldehyde is a readily combustible transparent liquid. High amounts of acetaldehyde might be difficult to breathe because of its pungent, fruity smell. Acetaldehyde, also referred to as ethanal, is produced naturally by plants and the human body.

Even when we consume nutritious food, we are inevitably exposed to acetaldehyde in our daily lives. Although it is found naturally frequently, very seldom is it employed as an addition or byproduct during the production process.

Diesel exhaust, tobacco smoke, and alcohol use are more notable acetaldehyde sources. As per the latest study, the new car smell also has higher levels of acetaldehyde.

Acetaldehyde is extremely harmful, mutagenic, and cancerous. AA disrupts DNA synthesis and repairs at numerous locations, which can lead to tumor growth.

New car smell has been linked to cancer risk, as per this latest study. However, more research is needed to get some definite revelations.

