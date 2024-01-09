Screen time before age 2 could impact sensory skills, according to latest study

A new study reveals that children under the age of two who have any exposure to television screen time might experience sensory differences in their toddler years.

The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, shows that children who watched television or DVDs at 12 months old are twice as likely to exhibit atypical sensory processing at 36 months.

The research analyzed 1,500 caregiver surveys on children's sensory preferences, including sensitivity to, preference for or avoidance of various noises, lights and textures.

The study focused on television-watching children, excluding smartphone or tablet users, as the data collected came before 2014. A team of scientists at Drexel University led the study. They had been studying how screen time is impacting kids' talking, hearing, feelings and thoughts.

A study last year found that one-year-olds who clocked a lot of screen time had more trouble problem-solving and communicating when they turned two and four.

The issues could be as small as a kid not feeling comfy in clothes or reacting weirdly to loud noises or bright lights. That can hamper a kid's day-to-day activity in varied ways.

These sensory problems can fly solo, but they're also seen hanging with conditions like autism, the always-on-the-move ADHD and the can't-stop-fixating OCD. But the Drexel study didn't talk about how common these conditions are in kids who clock too much screen time.

Screen time and sensory shifts in kids

Dr. Karen Heffler, an associate psychiatry professor at Drexel University and lead author of the screen time study, became interested in researching the effect of screen time on young children after her son was diagnosed with autism.

She said that the findings contribute data on very young children's screen time, especially those under one year of age, as previous research focused primarily on older children.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that kids under two should stay away from screens unless they're video chatting. For little ones between two and five, just one hour with screens every day, at most.

However, most kids under five are clocking in more screen time. Why? Easy-to-use mobile devices, loads of fun stuff online just for them and, let's not forget, the extra screen time during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Experts say that it's good to cut down on how much time kids spend in front of screens. Thta can help their brain grow stronger. But don't be too quick to blame screens for any weird changes in kids' senses.

Family environments also play a role in children's development. Screen time might act as a proxy for other factors at home that can affect a child's growth.

The Drexel University study only links screen time to sensory differences and not conditions like ADHD or autism. However, previous research has shown connections between the two conditions and sensory differences.

Addressing screen time might require a more holistic approach, considering factors like housing, food and safety needs, and helping families strengthen their relationships with their children.

Dr. Cobern also suggests working with families to tailor strategies for reducing non-interactive screen time and introducing healthier developmental activities like reading, playing with objects and socializing.

Eventually, it's crucial for families to be mindful of screen time for young children, knowing that balancing it with other developmental activities can improve their overall growth and well-being.