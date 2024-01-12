Sesame seeds might help people with Parkinson’s, scientists say

Parkinson's disease is a brain condition that gets worse over time. It impacts how we move, makes us stiff, and can mess with our balance. People with this disease often have shaky hands and unclear speech. Sadly, the problems usually get worse in older adults, as we don't have a cure for Parkinson's.

A simple food item we often use in the kitchen might help with Parkinson's disease. Do you know sesame seeds, the ones we sprinkle on buns and pastries? Well, they contain an unexpected ingredient called sesaminol, a natural chemical.

A recent study from Japan has found evidence that sesaminol may protect the body's neurons and dopamine levels — both critical targets in Parkinson's disease.

Sesame seeds show promise in Parkinson’s disease treatment, Japanese scientists discover

Sesame seeds are high In anti-oxidant (Image via Unsplash/ Diane A)

A group at Osaka City University, headed by Associate Professor Akiko Kojima-Yuasa, did some lab work. They found out that something called sesaminol, found in sesame seeds, helps to reduce oxidative stress.

The stress is bad because it harms cells. It creates an imbalance between harmful things called ROS and helpful antioxidants. This imbalance is a big factor in Parkinson's. It causes the brain's movement-controlling nerve cells to die.

In a statement, Professor Kojima-Yuasa noted:

"Currently, there is no preventive medicine for Parkinson's disease. We only have coping treatments."

Sesame seeds oil are also helpful (Image via Unsplash/ Diego Morales)

Interestingly, sesame seeds have more benefits beyond their health perks. The shells that are usually thrown away after extracting their oils for making sesame seed oil are actually valuable. The university team found exactly the opposite. They discovered that in reality, these seemingly insignificant shells are rich in sesaminol.

Sesaminol's potential protective power against Parkinson's was clearly evident in subsequent experiments carried out on lab cells and mice. It appears that sesaminol safeguards against neuronal damage by heightening the activity of Nrf2, a protein that reacts to oxidative stress. Furthermore, it decreases the production of harmful intracellular ROS.

Sesame seeds – from lab to clinic

This study still needs more research (Image via Unsplash/ Mahdikordi)

The researchers' study on mice demonstrated how Parkinson's disease affects dopamine production. Dopamine, the "feel good" chemical in our bodies, crucially influences moods, feelings of pleasure, decision-making process, and motor function.

When the researchers treated the test mice with a sesaminol enriched diet for over a month, their dopamine levels visibly increased. The mice also showed remarkable improvements in motor performance and intestinal motor function during subsequent lab tests.

Bolstered by these findings, Professor Kojima-Yuasa and her team are now preparing for the next phase of the study: clinical trials. They hope to establish that the first-ever preventive medication for Parkinson's disease might originate from a common and naturally occurring food source: sesame seeds.

So, while sesame seeds may not be a proven 'magic bullet' in the fight against Parkinson's yet, they are certainly a welcome addition to any diet. The latest research demonstrates how mankind's search for a cure for diseases like Parkinson's continues to reveal exciting possibilities.