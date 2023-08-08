Should You Have Your Morning Coffee on an Empty Stomach? Few Things to Remember While You Enjoy Your First Cup

Some like their morning coffee hot, while others like it cold, but no matter how they like it, they just can't do without it. For most people, pouring in a hot cup of coffee shortly after waking up is part of a morning routine. Meanwhile, for others, it simply acts as fuel to help kickstart their day.

Apart from its rich taste and aroma, coffee also comes packed with a number of health benefits. Caffeine, which is the primary component in coffee, is rich in antioxidants that are beneficial for maintaining good heart health. Besides this, regular coffee intake can also reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, facilitate weight reduction, and reduce risks of liver cancer and other liver diseases. Yet, despite these benefits, should you consume coffee first thing in the morning? Read on to find out!

What Are Some of the Health Risks Associated with a Morning Coffee Routine?

Although sipping on a cup of coffee as soon as you wake up sounds like a good plan for starting a day, you must keep a few things in mind. Apparently, having coffee on an empty stomach comes with a few risks which you should be mindful of before you turn it into a daily ritual.

Here are a few things a cup of morning coffee can do to your body if consumed on an empty stomach:

It can cause indigestion: The gut is constantly producing enzymes and acids in the stomach. When you consume coffee on an empty stomach, the rate at which these components are produced increases, leading to increased amounts of acid in the stomach. This, in turn, can slow down the metabolic process, thereby causing problems like bloating and constipation.

It can cause inflammation: Depending on your body's response to the drink, sometimes, having coffee first thing in the morning can suddenly cause a spike in your cortisol levels. Although the drink is anti-inflammatory in nature, consistently aggravated levels of cortisol over extended periods of time can have reverse effects on your body and may cause inflammation.

It can cause dehydration: If you are someone who consumes more than 5 cups of coffee a day, then you might have to worry a little about being dehydrated. Some health experts suggest that consuming your morning coffee on an empty stomach can cause dehydration. Since our body is already dehydrated post-sleep, having coffee on an empty stomach increases the chances of acidity, which might then cause dehydration.

It can cause stress and anxiety: As we already know, consuming your morning coffee on an empty stomach can cause your cortisol levels to increase. The levels of this hormone in the body are already extremely high during the morning, and consuming coffee will only make it worse. Consistent levels of this hormone in the body can cause irritability, stress, mood swings, and anxiety.

It can affect blood sugar levels in the body: Consuming coffee first thing in the morning can have detrimental effects on one's blood sugar level as caffeine is known to reduce insulin sensitivity. Recent experiments have found that when participants consumed a sugary breakfast after consuming a cup of morning coffee, the body's ability to endure the sugar content of the food item was compromised.

We were always aware of the advantages of having coffee but now we also know about its disadvantages. But does that mean we need to stop consuming it altogether? Absolutely not! When consumed in moderation, coffee can be a good addition to your daily diet.

However, it's advisable that you don't have coffee first thing in the morning. Start your day with a glass of water, follow it up with some light breakfast, and then consume your first cup of coffee.

You can also drop a piece of cinnamon in your drink to reverse signs of inflammation caused due to caffeine. Besides this, if you are wary of sudden spikes in insulin in your body, you can replace the sugar in your morning coffee with cinnamon or jaggery.