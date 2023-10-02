Signs of an effective workout that shows you are doing it right

An effective workout is not just about sweating it out for two hours straight. It needs to be fruitful as well. To get good results, exercises must be planned according to specific goals and requirements. Results can be often slow and patience is important if you want to be fit.

Even if you are not sore or sweaty, an effective workout is time spent well. Jess Brown, a personal trainer, shares her opinion and experiences she had with her client over the years. In this article, we bring you three signs of an effective workout that can yield good results.

Setting the goal and plan

A food workout can make you happy (Image via Unsplash/Bruce Mars)

Jess Brown, a personal trainer and founder of The Glute Recruit, said:

"For example, for someone that is looking to become stronger - their marker for progression could be them being able to lift heavier weight from when they first started. For someone that has a goal of weight loss, a marker of progression for them could be that their clothes fit them better."

If you are not sure about your training plan, it is always a good idea to get a personal trainer for yourself. Personal training might be costlier than a regular gym membership but can do wonders if you want to get the dream physique. Jess also added:

"I always recommend working with a personal trainer because they can point you in the right direction as to which workouts are the best personal prescription for your fitness goal."

What are the signs of an effective workout?

Regular workout can reduce stress and chronic fatigue (Image via Unsplash/Chander R)

Shedding some light on what makes an exercise or workout effective, Brown said:

"You should feel good and energized after a workout. Exercise increases endorphins which are known to boost your mood and energy. It shouldn't feel like a chore."

The first sign of an effective workout is a positive feeling after your session. If you feel accomplished and motivated after a great workout session, then the workout was fruitful.

Progressive overload

Challenging yourself by increasing the difficulty level is one of the most crucial things in fitness. Increasing the weights during weight training or increasing the difficulty level in cardio is considered progressive overload. Brown says:

"Even the slightest bit of progression counts as success."

If you can challenge yourself and succeed in these steps, consider your training plan going well and your workout is effective.

Long-term progress

Whether you want to build muscle or lose fat, it takes time. It might take months and years to get that shredded physique you wanted. An effective workout will be able to help you stick to your long-term goals and give you consistent results. This is the third sign of a good workout.

Short-term quick result training plans might not be the best way to do an effective workout. In this regard, Brown says:

"Unfortunately a lot of these workout programs target people's insecurities, and furthermore, the body doesn't respond well to quick fixes and it can do more harm than good in the long run."

Moreover, sweating has nothing to do with the quality of your workout session. Being sore or sweaty is definitely not among the signs of an effective workout. To this, Brown adds:

"It's been debunked. It's just your body trying to cool itself down."

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.